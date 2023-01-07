Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man reported missing in Lowndes County has been found. This past weekend investigators sent out an alert to help find Derek Gray. At that time, no one had seen him since December 9. This morning, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins reported that Gray was safe...
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
wcbi.com
One person dies, another injured in late morning Lowndes County crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Lowndes County. The accident happened late this morning on Casey Lane, in the New Hope community. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said only one vehicle was involved. It left the road and hit...
wcbi.com
Police ask for public’s help identifying child found in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A three-year-old child is safe and secure after being found walking on the railroad tracks near College Street and 22nd Street South in Columbus Tuesday morning. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the young child was found near 9:45 a.m. walking on the...
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to...
wtva.com
Saltillo bridge deemed unsafe
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County has closed a bridge deemed unsafe. The county road department made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The bridge is on Lake Lamar Bruce Road at the Saltillo city limits. According to the county, the bridge will remain closed for approximately 120 days. Rusty...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
wtva.com
Verona murder suspect receives $1M bond
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Belden man accused of murdering a Shannon man received a $1 million bond on Tuesday. Wendell King, 24, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday. Verona Police charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s accused of fatally shooting Ryleek...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
wtva.com
Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
wtva.com
Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
wtva.com
Funeral on Wednesday for West Point businessman George Bryan
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral of West Point businessman George Bryan will take place on Wednesday at the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and a service will begin an hour later. The former Sara Lee Corp. and Bryan Foods executive died...
wtva.com
Child found walking along railroad in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone found a toddler walking along railroad tracks Tuesday morning in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the child was found at approximately 9:45 near College Street and 22nd Street South. The child is safe. Police were eventually able to get in contact with the...
wtva.com
Remains found in Hamilton, AL awaiting identification
HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities found human remains Saturday in Hamilton. According to the Hamilton Police Department, the discovery happened near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. Hamilton Police Sgt. Scotty Chandler said a woman chasing her dog found the remains early that afternoon. Marion County Coroner Glinda Cochran...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
Alabama police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Police investigators were on the scene Saturday night investigating possible human remains that were found. Hamilton police said their investigators along with other law enforcement agencies were on the scene near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. That was the location were suspected human remains were found, police said.
wtva.com
Tombigee Fiber reported vandalism in Mooreville
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Tombigbee Fiber claims someone intentionally damaged fiber line in Mooreville. Crews spent Tuesday making repairs. Open this link to view more images. Tombigbee Fiber CEO Scott Hendrix estimates the damage will cost the company approximately $20,000.
wtva.com
Starkville adds 4-way stop to improve pedestrian safety
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville is making some road changes to make it safer for students. The city added stop signs at the intersection of Yellow Jacket Drive, Eckford Lane and Victory Lane. These changes were made to increase pedestrian safety. The intersection sits in front of Starkville High School’s...
wtva.com
Calhoun City secures grant to upgrade sewer system
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City is preparing to make upgrades to its sewer system. The project will replace nearly 50-year-old sewer lines in Ward 2. The city received a $500,000 community development grant to pay for the work. Work will begin later this month and should last for...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
