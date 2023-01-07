NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO