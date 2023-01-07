Read full article on original website
Post Register
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman...
Post Register
Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer...
Post Register
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going.
Post Register
Thomas scores in OT, Blues rally past Flames 4-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas’ goal 28 seconds into overtime capped a St. Louis comeback as the Blues beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday night. Thomas’ game-winner came on a one-timer on an odd man rush with Jordan Kyrou.
Post Register
Panarin lifts Rangers over Wild 4-3 in shootout
NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night. K’Andre Miller and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Chytil also scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves as the Rangers improved to 4-0-2 in their last six games.
Post Register
Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career.
Post Register
Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake...
Post Register
Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy...
Post Register
Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
