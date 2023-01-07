Read full article on original website
Morad Tahbaz’s daughter calls on US, UK to do everything they can to free her father from Iran
On the fifth anniversary of her father’s arrest, the daughter of a man wrongfully detained in Iran is calling on the governments of the United States and United Kingdom to do whatever they can to bring him home. Tara Tahbaz described her father, Morad Tahbaz, as “one of the...
US intercepts Iranian shipment of 2,000 assault rifles destined for Yemen
The US intercepted a shipment of more than 2,000 Iranian assault rifles destined for Yemen, according to a statement from the US military. The interception took place in international waters in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, US Central Command said. A team from the USS Chinook, a patrol coastal vessel, boarded the other ship along a route historically used to smuggle weapons from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
US and Russia clash over violent extremism in Africa
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is accusing Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and “increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow” in the Sahel region which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security. Russia denied. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Wagner Group at a U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday on West Africa and the Sahel. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva rejected attempts “to besmirch Russian assistance to Mali,” where Moscow has a bilateral agreement to assist the transitional government, “and in other countries in Africa.”
German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lithuanian lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan have taken aim at China, saying the world’s second largest economy tried to use all sorts of measures to change Lithuania’s decision to break diplomatic norms in warming up relations with the self-ruled island. Taiwan is hosting German and Lithuanian lawmakers this week. China, which objects to diplomatic contacts between the island it claims as its own and other nations, held large-scale military exercises aimed at Taiwan over the weekend. Lithuania angered China after it allowed Taiwan to name its representative office “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei.” China expelled Lithuania’s ambassador and downgraded diplomatic ties with the Baltic country. The German delegates were more subdued and did not directly criticize China.
European legal team arriving in Lebanon in corruption probe
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s justice minister says a European judicial delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg has started to arrive in Lebanon to probe the country’s Central Bank governor and dozens of other individuals over suspected corruption. He said on Wednesday the rest of the delegation will arrive next Monday. The embattled governor, Riad Salameh, has been suspected of laundering public money in Europe. He was once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, but many in the cash-strapped country now hold the 72-year-old Salameh responsible for the country’s unprecedented economic crisis. They cite policies that drove up national debt and caused the Lebanese pound to lose more than 90% of its value against the dollar.
Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor
Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher ask to meet UK PM
HONG KONG (AP) — A lawyer for a jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher says her team has asked for an urgent meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. He is fighting collusion charges under a Beijing-imposed national security law and faces up to life in prison if convicted. The meeting request is the latest attempt from his international legal team to urge the British government to step into the case. Last month, the team also called for the U.K. government to help secure Lai’s release ahead of his national security trial. Sunak’s spokesman said in London that the legal team met with Minister for Asia Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators’ terms expire
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has been stripped of its last democratically elected institution. The end of its Senate solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship that’s only nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence. The 10 remaining senators were the last to represent the population of more than 11 million people because Haiti hasn’t held legislative elections since October 2019. Their terms expired at midnight Tuesday, leaving Haiti without a single elected lawmaker. Meanwhile organized crime gangs run unchecked. The appointed prime minister wants an international military intervention, but the United States and Canada, among others, have responded with sanctions, not troops.
Pilot’s lawyer says US extradition attempt is ‘political’
SYDNEY (AP) — The United States has accused a former military pilot of illegally training Chinese military pilots. The U.S. is now trying to extradite him from Australia. But the pilot’s lawyer says his client has been unfairly singled out because of the current geopolitical struggle between the U.S. and China. Pilot Daniel Duggan is being held in an Australian jail. Duggan’s lawyer Dennis Miralis said outside a Sydney courtroom that Duggan denies the allegations and will continue to fight the extradition process at every step. Australia’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last month approved the U.S. extradition request. But for the extradition to proceed, a judge must first determine whether Duggan is eligible for extradition under Australian law.
Father of peace deal that ended Lebanon’s civil war dies
BEIRUT (AP) — Hussein Husseini, a former Lebanese parliament speaker and the father of the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the country’s 15-year civil war, has died after days of illness. The country’s state-run news agency says the 85-year-old Husseini was admitted to a Beirut hospital earlier this month after suffering from a strong flu. Husseini remained in the intensive care unit until his death on Wednesday morning. Husseini was elected to parliament representing the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel region in 1972 and remained a legislator until 2008. He was elected as parliament speaker in 1984, a job that he kept until 1992. He resigned as lawmaker in 2008.
Egypt’s inflation surges on amid currency’s dramatic slide
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s statistics bureau says the nation is continuing to battle surging inflation amid a dramatic slide of its currency as many Egyptians struggle with price hikes. The Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics released figures on Tuesday showing that the annual inflation was at 21.9% last month, up from 19.2% in November. That’s compared to 6.5% in December 2021, before inflation ballooned in 2022, following the outbreak of Russia’s war on Ukraine that rattled the world economy. Prices in Egypt have risen across many sectors, from food items and medical services to housing and furniture. The higher inflation has inflicted heavy burdens on consumers, especially lower-income households.
Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has rescinded a fellowship it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he says was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who headed Human Rights Watch until recently, was recruited last year by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. He accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the school’s dean had vetoed the fellowship. Roth believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. Over the years, the group has issued a number of reports saying that Israel appears to have committed war crimes against the Palestinians.
Satellite images capture crowding at China’s crematoriums and funeral homes as Covid surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions. The images — taken by Maxar in late December and early January and...
First on CNN: Ukrainians to start training on Patriot missiles in US as soon as next week
Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The training program will take place at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where the US conducts its own training on operating and maintaining the advanced air defense system. Fort Sill is one of the Army’s four basic training locations and home to the service’s field artillery school, which has been training service members for more than a century.
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since new legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot. Austin says the Pentagon will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all service members.
