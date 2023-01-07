ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hico, WV

Prep Basketball Roundup: Midland Trail, Greater Beckley, Wyoming East and Nicholas County get wins Friday

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztkkh_0k6YTv3o00
File Photo by Sean McNamara

Midland Trail 76, Meadow Bridge 32

Hico – Midland Trail knocked down seven triples on the night and led by 21 at the break en route to a 76-32 win over county rival Meadow Bridge.

Matt Light led all scorers with 26 points, while Cody Harrell scored 14 and Eli Campbell added 11.

Everyone that dressed scored for the Patriots who moved to 4-1 on the season and will host Sherman Thursday.

Conner Mullins led the Wildcats (2-6) who will travel to Montcalm Tuesday.

MB: 7 7 10 8 – 32

MT: 25 10 14 27 – 76

Meadow Bridge

Blake Bennett 4, Brycen Sawyers 2, Seaton Mullins 4, Conner Mullins 20, Kaiden Sims 2. Totals: 14 1-7 32.

Midland Trail

Eli Campbell 11, Matt Light 26, Cody Harrell 14, Jaden Gladwell 3, T.C. Perry 4, Justin Cooper 5, Landon Syner 4, Jackson Young 3, Levi Skaggs 1, Matthew Elswick 5. Totals: 30 9-13 76.

3-pointers – MB: 1 (C. Mullins); MT: 7 (Campbell, Light, Harrell 2, Gladwell, Cooper, Young).

Greater Beckley Christian 54, Montcalm 42

John Rose poured in 24 points to lead Greater Beckley Christian past Montcalm 54-42 Friday in Beckley.

Kash Hendrix knocked down four long balls and scored 14 points, while Averyk Woodson scored 10.

Noah White led Montcalm with 21 points and Kobie Neal had seven.

Montcalm (7-3) hosts Montcalm Tuesday, while the Crusaders (3-5) hosts Covenant Christian Friday.

M: 12 13 7 10 – 42

GBC: 12 16 16 10 – 54

Montcalm

Logan Carver 6, Noah White 21, Zack Fink 2, Tristen Cline 2, Trent Nunn 2, Isaac Moore 2, Kobie Neal 7.

Greater Beckley

John Rose 24, Aaron Hall 2, Reece Patterson 4, Kash Hendrix 14, Averyk Woodson 10.

3-pointers – M: none; GBC: 6 (Hendrix 4, Patterson, Woodson)

Nicholas County 71, Liberty 66

Summersville – The Grizzlies placed five players in double figures and used a 20-4 second quarter to defeat Liberty 71-66 Friday night.

Trey Stump led the Nicholas (3-4) barrage with 17 points, while Bryar Bailes added 15 and Cole Brown scored 12. Ethan Collins chipped in 11 and Jaxson Morriston scored 10.

Zach Bowman led the Raiders (6-3) with a game-high 21 points. Jalen Cook scored 16, Conner Cantley had 14 and Ethan Williams added nine.

Nicholas County hosts Braxton County Tuesday, while Liberty hosts Westside Tuesday.

L: 21 4 17 24 – 66

NC: 15 20 13 23 – 71

Liberty

Conner Cantley 14, Ethan Williams 9, Rasean Simms 6, Jalen Cook 16, Zach Bowman 21. Totals: 24 11-17 66.

Nicholas County

Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 15, Trey Stump 17, Ethan Collins 11, Isaiah Miller 4, Jaxson Morriston 10, Austin Altizer 2. Totals: 23 17-29 71.

3-pointers – L: 7 (Williams 3, Cook 3, Bowman; NC: 8 (Bailes 2, Stump 4, Collins, Morriston)

Wyoming East 51, Mingo Central 42

Matewan – Wyoming hit the road Friday, beating regional foe Mingo Central 51-42.

Garrett Mitchell and Cole Lambert scored 14 each for Wyoming East while Bryson Huff added 12.

Jackson Danielson grabbed 16 rebounds as well for the Warriors.

