Noozhawk
Jacob Dominguez, Michelle Arellanes of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week
San Marcos wrestler Jacob Dominguez and basketball player Michelle Arellanes were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. The SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday due to the heavy rainstorm. The honorees will be recognized at the next luncheon on Jan. 23. Dominguez...
Noozhawk
Newborn Baby, Mother Among People Rescued from Santa Ynez River in Lompoc
A woman who had just given birth and her baby were among people rescued from the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc on Monday. In the first incident, the Lompoc Fire Department was on the 2000 block of North H Street checking on black smoke they had seen earlier, police Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Noozhawk
No Deaths, Injuries Reported in Santa Barbara County After Huge Storm
No deaths or major injuries or missing persons were reported in the massive storm that deluged Santa Barbara County on Monday, according to Sheriff Bill Brown. Huge amounts of rainfall drenched the region and caused major property damage amid widespread flooding, fallen trees, debris flows and rockfalls. On Tuesday morning,...
Noozhawk
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Lingering Challenges for 2023 City Council in Lompoc
There were some positive improvements in Lompoc during 2022. Some streets were resurfaced; CALTRANS started work on improving Ocean Avenue; the Beatty Park play area was improved dramatically; county tax Measure A road funding was allocated after years of “talking” to improve the bridge across the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246; and plans are in the works to improve bicycle access along H Street.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
Noozhawk
County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning
County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
Noozhawk
Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022
Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Austin Herlihy Says State Street Will Not Improve Until Paseo Nuevo Has New Owner
Commercial real estate broker Austin Herlihy breaks down the future of State Street, downtown housing, and offers his take on the La Cumbre Plaza mall controversy, as well as the rising status of the Camino Real Marketplace, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina. Herlihy, the...
Noozhawk
Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet
A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
Noozhawk
Black Keys Returns to Santa Barbara
The Black Keys group returns to Santa Barbara with its Dropout Boogie Tour, making a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 7 p.m. May 4, at 1122 N. Milpas St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 via AXS.com. As they’ve done their entire career, The Black...
Noozhawk
Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage
Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
2.7-magnitude earthquake felt near San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.7-magnitude earthquake occurred late Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake happened just before 11 p.m. Monday about 1.85 miles northeast of San Leandro near Chabot Park. It had a depth of about 5.9 kilometers. No initial damages or injuries have been reported.
Noozhawk
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule
After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
Noozhawk
County Ends Evacuation Orders, Reports Major Infrastructure Damage and Flooded Homes
All storm-related evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon, but county emergency officials warned that some roads would still be closed because of storm damage. The rain caused property damage across Santa Barbara County, but no deaths or major injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Caltrans announced...
Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
