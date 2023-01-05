Related
Clara City woman killed in Saturday morning crash
(Clara City MN-) A young Clara City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says a mini-van driven by 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, about 3 miles west of Clara City, at 9:47 a.m. Saturday. Berghuis was killed. The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Eric Heimer of Spearfish South Dakota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Montevideo Hospital. His passenger, 75-year-old Gwendolyn Heimer of Spearfish, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in The Twin Cities.
New contract approved to provide healthcare services in Kandiyohi County Jail
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board held a special meeting Monday to approve a contract with a new company to provide health care services in the county jail. The former company, MEnD, went bankrupt, and County Commissioner Corky Berg says on Monday they unanimously approved a new contract with Advanced Correctional Health Care Inc, based in Illinois. Berg says Advanced hopes to start around January 20th. As predicted, Advanced is more expensive than MEnd. The new contract is just over 1.1 million dollars, which is nearly $700,000 more than the contract with MEnD. Berg says the county will tap into reserve funds for this year.
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 10 at 1:57AM CST until January 10 at 12:00PM CST by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...McLeod, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth and Waseca Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
