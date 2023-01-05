(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board held a special meeting Monday to approve a contract with a new company to provide health care services in the county jail. The former company, MEnD, went bankrupt, and County Commissioner Corky Berg says on Monday they unanimously approved a new contract with Advanced Correctional Health Care Inc, based in Illinois. Berg says Advanced hopes to start around January 20th. As predicted, Advanced is more expensive than MEnd. The new contract is just over 1.1 million dollars, which is nearly $700,000 more than the contract with MEnD. Berg says the county will tap into reserve funds for this year.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO