ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘I fired half a baklava across the table, but I think I styled it out’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLUMn_0k6YSgog00
Composite: Graeme Robertson, Jill Mead

Alex on Maeve

What were you hoping for?

Good company and good food.

First impressions?

Great – the classic “fancy seeing you here” opener got rid of any potential awkwardness.

What did you talk about?

Death row meals. Bad dates. Whether or not the restaurant staff thought we were food critics from the Guardian rather than on a date.

Most awkward moment?

Me firing half a baklava across the table, but I think I styled it out.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. She’s clearly a seasoned Middle Eastern cuisine expert, we got a great selection of food.

Best thing about Maeve?

Great conversation and a real laugh. Also, the fact we had a 95% music taste match on our Spotify blend.

Would you introduce Maeve to your friends?

Absolutely. I think they’d get on well.

Describe Maeve in three words.

Confident, charismatic, Aussie.

What do you think Maeve made of you?

Hopefully good things – I think our mutual enjoyment of decaf coffee probably sealed the deal.

Did you go on somewhere?

We did – we had 1 ⅓ pints before the pub ran out of beer.

Q&A

Want to be in Blind date?

Show

And … did you kiss?

Sadly not.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Maybe me not sporting a Movember moustache for the date. But Maeve did say it looked good.

Marks out of 10?

We decided we weren’t going to do ratings. But it was a great date so make of that what you will.

Would you meet again?

Hopefully. We discussed catching up after I get back from three weeks in Costa Rica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Shspa_0k6YSgog00
Alex and Maeve on their date

Maeve on Alex

What were you hoping for?

Good hummus or a future husband.

First impressions?

Thank God he’s here. Thank God we’re not the only people in the restaurant. Thank God he looks like a nice guy.

What did you talk about?

The classics: life stories, travel stories, dating stories. The less classic: ideal Gail’s bakery orders, the menu for the last meal on Earth, Alex being a guest at a dog-themed wedding.

Most awkward moment?

The waiting staff thought we were food critics reviewing the restaurant.

Good table manners?

Yes, but his baklava went flying.

Best thing about Alex?

He’s not a classic tech bro. Well dressed, well read, well travelled. He can hike a mountain on minimal sleep and with only a can of Pringles.

Would you introduce Alex to your friends?

I think he could handle it.

Describe Alex in three words.

Loved the moustache.

What do you think Alex made of you?

We had a lot of things in common and he didn’t want to go home after the starters, so hopefully that I was fun.

Did you go on somewhere?

To a pub nearby.

And … did you kiss?

Got to save something for next time …

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Taking a mouthful of the mystery table sauce that turned out to be pure chilli.

Marks out of 10?

You can’t put a number on a good time.

Would you meet again?

We’ll see. He might “find himself” on his trip to Costa Rica and not return.

Maeve and Alex ate at Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023 – the full list of winners

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
New York Post

I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
Upworthy

25 women share the things 'men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Ask any woman around you and they'd have at least a dozen stories of being in uncomfortable situations because of men. While we'd like to believe that most men today have a good understanding of how to behave around women, the truth is that the things that many of them think are completely all right to say and do are far from okay. In fact, sometimes their actions might be so creepy and problematic that it makes those around them uncomfortable and maybe even feel threatened. A number of women recently opened up about finding themselves in such situations after Redditor SuperElectronicGray asked: "Women of Reddit, what do men do that they think is okay but is actually creepy?"
The Guardian

The Guardian

548K+
Followers
126K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy