Napavine Soars Past Onalaska in C2BL Win

By The Chronicle staff
 4 days ago
Jessie McCoy shoots a 3-pointer during the second quarter of Napavine's win over Toledo on Dec. 13.

At Napavine

TIGERS 57, LOGGERS 11

Onalaska 3 2 5 1 — 11

Napavine 16 352 4 — 57

Onalaska: Haight 2, Talley 4, K. Sandridge 2, B. Sandridge 3

Napavine: McCoy 8, Kaut 13, Tupuola 5, O’Neill 1, Schutz 4, Evander 6, Hamilton 10, Gilbert 2, C. Fay 2, H. Fay 6

Paced by a stifling defense, the Napavine girls basketball team defeated Onalaska Friday night at home, 57-11, in Central 2B league action.

The Tigers had a well-rounded scoring night, with 10 players logging points, led by Hayden Kaut’s 13 points and Morgan Hamilton’s 10. Jessie McCoy also added eight points off the bench in the win.

“We did a great job defensively tonight,” Tigers coach Shane Schutz said. “Jessie McCoy was a spark off the bench. Hit a couple 3s that got us going. Morgan and Hayden had a good night as well.”

The Loggers scored just 11 points, led by Kiley Talley’s team-high 4.

The Tigers take on Morton-White Pass in Randle on Wednesday while the Loggers search for their first league win against Toutle Lake at home.

