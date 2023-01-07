Read full article on original website
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
Perry Co. sheriff announces run for 3rd term
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials continue to announce their intentions to run for re-election throughout the state. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles announced that he will be running for his third term. Nobles, a native of Perry County, spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County...
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Perry county sheriff running for re-election
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. The Laurel Police Department is continuing to search for a man wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro patrol vehicle. Jones Co. woman arrested for child abuse. Updated:...
First ten days of alcohol in Sumrall
The program will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the past year has been a historic one for the Friendly City. Approved Central Business District in Petal. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST. |. Mayor...
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
Downtown Hattiesburg Association launches 2023 Façade Grant program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association announced a new improvement program for buildings in the Historic Conservation District. The association is launching the 2023 Façade Grant program that will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. “The idea of...
Bond set for alleged ‘baby biter’ in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Haley Rozek, who allegedly bit a child, had her initial appearance today in front of a judge in Jones County Justice Court. Rozek, 26, worked at a local daycare in Jones County when this incident occurred back in December. The mother of the child noticed...
Water supply issues lead to 2-hour fight in Forrest Co. housefire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County home suffered significant damage after firefighters battled through water supply issues for almost two hours. The Rawls Spring and North Forrest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Oak Street in the Rawls Springs Community around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. They were on the scene within 9 minutes of receiving the dispatch call.
State Auditor Shad White to run for re-election
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has filed qualifying papers to run for re-election. White, a native of Jones County, made the announcement Monday morning, stating that he is ready for the re-election campaign. “I’m prepared to run a strong re-election campaign,” said White. “My campaign account...
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
New George County School Board members sworn in, update given on audit clearance
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two new members were sworn into office on the George County School District Board of Education in the first meeting of the year. Matthew Smith, veterinarian at George Co. Veterinary Clinic now represents District 1, including the Brushy Creek, Rocky Creek and Ward communities. Maria Clanton, a special education teacher […]
FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022
People interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department. It's a day to be grateful for the officers who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Hub City selected as site for 2023 Dixie Youth World Series. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series. Officials with Hattiesburg Youth Baseball and VisitHATTIESBURG traveled to North Carolina last summer to make a presentation to the Dixie...
6pm Headlines 1/10
10pm Headlines 1/10
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the...
