fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
fox5atlanta.com
Incident reveals more about how missing woman died
Atlanta police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the death of Allahnia Lenoir. The 24 year-old woman disappeared last July. This, as new details in a criminal indictment reveal more about how investigators believe she died.
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man seen violently trashing a convivence store in Conley last month, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
Atlanta and former mayor, police chief sued in 2020 shooting that killed 8-year-old
The family friend who was driving in Atlanta when shots were fired, killing an 8-year-old girl, has filed a lawsuit agai...
fox5atlanta.com
Army vet who just had a baby dies in shooting, shooter at large
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for the shooter who murdered an Army veteran in the Forest Park area. Police say they found the body of Ladaryus Bass in the middle of Martha Street the night before New Year’s Eve. Bass’ sister Shakeiba had a message for...
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Didn’t Have to Kill Him’: Family of Black Atlanta Man Question Why He Was Shot In the Back By Police While Driving Away
Three generations of women are calling for transparency and justice surrounding the death of Eric Holmes, a young man fatally shot by a Clayton County Police officer last November. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has agreed to secure body-camera video of the incident, offering to sit with the family as...
23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the...
Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him
A man who was laying on the interstate was fatally struck by a driver late Monday, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
Body of Georgia boy pulled from lake after drowning while kayaking, deputies say
Authorities in Carrol County, Georgia, =said they recovered the body of a boy who apparently drowned in a private lake in Bowdon on Tuesday after his kayak overturned.
Woman says doctor groped, fondled her during sports physical at age 13
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman who says she was groped and fondled by a pediatrician during a sports physical when she was just 13 took the stand in a lawsuit against the doctor in a Cobb County courtroom. “It felt to me like I was shrinking and...
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75. Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue. According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by...
Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
fox5atlanta.com
Speeding driver who fled from GSP dies after fiery crash in southeast Atlanta, troopers say
ATLANTA - A driver who the Georgia State Patrol says fled from troopers has died after the chase ended in a fiery crash in southeast Atlanta. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say they spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado driving west along Interstate 20 doing 90 mph. Trooper say they attempted to pull over the pickup truck, but continued, exiting onto Flat Shoals Road.
Georgia Human Trafficking Unit arrest leads to rescue, guilty plea
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Shane Bean, 39, of Lithonia, has pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage female for sex. This case, which was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, involves a 17-year-old victim who was rescued during Operation Not Forgotten 2020.
Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument
ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police chase ends with Coweta County deputies using ‘deadly force,’ GBI says
NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were busy combing the scene of a deadly shooting involving an officer Monday morning. Authorities said shortly after 4 a.m., patrol deputies were chasing after a car that was speeding and driving...
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
