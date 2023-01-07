ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Incident reveals more about how missing woman died

Atlanta police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the death of Allahnia Lenoir. The 24 year-old woman disappeared last July. This, as new details in a criminal indictment reveal more about how investigators believe she died.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old male shot and killed at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials are investigating after they say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed near a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening. According to DeKalb County Police officials, officers responded to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75. Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue. According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person dies after GSP chase on I-20 ends in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A driver is dead after troopers engaged in a pursuit in southeast Atlanta, Georgia State Patrol said. A trooper conducted a speed check on a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Interstate 20 on Tuesday and learned it was traveling 90 miles per hour, according to GSP. The trooper activated their emergency lights and the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop, GSP said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Speeding driver who fled from GSP dies after fiery crash in southeast Atlanta, troopers say

ATLANTA - A driver who the Georgia State Patrol says fled from troopers has died after the chase ended in a fiery crash in southeast Atlanta. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol say they spotted a white Chevrolet Silverado driving west along Interstate 20 doing 90 mph. Trooper say they attempted to pull over the pickup truck, but continued, exiting onto Flat Shoals Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument

ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
ATLANTA, GA
