Did I miss the memo that any weapon that can fire automatically is automatically a weapon of war. Does this make it an assault weapon too?
I'm a 2nd supporter and gun enthusiast, and I have carried guns as required by my professions for more than 40 years. This fella should have been stopped and I'm glad he was.. Good job LEOs..
Weapons of war?! I’m not a gun expert, but I know more about them than the average person… I am not aware of any full auto pistol that exists in the military. And if it did, what good would it do? Accuracy would be horrible… You could take out more people by slowly, aiming and pulling the trigger. I get it, they are illegal, but this does not turn you into an unstoppable force.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
