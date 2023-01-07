Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With Cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with cancer, and will begin treatment on Monday for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Hendriks announced the news in a social media post on Sunday evening.
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?
The Boston Red Sox could use an upgrade behind the plate, and a former New York Yankees catcher would aid a lackluster group.
Dodgers: 'Wouldn't Surprise' Chris Taylor Seeing Justin Turner as LA Manager
Dodgers utility All-Star believes Justin Turner will return to L.A. in a big way
How much more do the Padres have to spend?
After exceeding the luxury tax limit in each of the last two seasons, the Padres aren’t slowing down their spending. Signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal was the splashiest move of a busy offseason, but San Diego also made significant investments to re-sign Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez, as well as bring in other new talents in Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
Angels Rumors: Insider Predicts Shohei Ohtani Doesn’t Get Traded This Season
Finally, a good prediction for Angels fans.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?
Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI) And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
Boston has a need at the catcher position
Should Red Sox Sign Cy-Young Winning Ace With Controversial Past To Bolster Rotation?
The Boston Red Sox have a rotation filled with oft-injured veterans and inexperienced young guns. A newly-available ace could solidify the group.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
They still have a hole at the position.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Shares Who He Thinks Will Step Us This Season
With Justin Turner out the door, the question remains: who will step up as the next leader for the Dodgers?
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
He appeared in 27 games with the Angels last season.
Carlos Correa News: Mets Rumored to Potentially Walk Away From Deal With All-Star Shortstop
As Correa finds himself in limbo with teams, the Dodgers could be a potential landing spot.
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phillies Are Really High on Kody Clemens Following Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies front office and coaching staff are very high on Kody Clemens following a trade with the Detroit Tigers.
