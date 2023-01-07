ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver parks and trails

The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs up therapists and park rangers to help people experiencing homelessness and drug use in city owned parks and trails. Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver …. The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Backcountry class tries to save avalanche victims

The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Rain, snow arrive by morning commute. Denver’s weather will have a mix of rain and snow Wednesday with gusty winds...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Gov. Polis sworn in for second term

Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver City Council settles with couple injured by police

Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver police targeted them with pepper balls. Joshua Short has their story. Denver City Council settles with couple injured by …. Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Sunny, breezy Tuesday

Denver and the Front Range will have mild highs and mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a brisk wind in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver and the Front Range will have mild highs and mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a brisk wind in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rainstorms sweeping through California, 14 dead

Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold knows her stuff when it comes to cattle. Dan Daru...
CALIFORNIA STATE
milehighcre.com

Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo

Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

National Western Stock Show breaks records

Ticket sales for the opening weekend of the stock show are the highest they have ever been. Andrea Henderson reports. Ticket sales for the opening weekend of the stock show are the highest they have ever been. Andrea Henderson reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward

Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says

Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

RMNP numbers still down from pre-COVID numbers

RMNP visitation numbers are still slumping compared to before the pandemic. DJ Summers breaks it down. RMNP visitation numbers are still slumping compared to before the pandemic. DJ Summers breaks it down. Denver City Council approves wage theft ordinance. The new legislation will ensure Denver workers are paid what they...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to experience wildlife. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City — you’ll find the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. They’re famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Denver skyline...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
99.9 The Point

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot

People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot. People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Snow chance Wednesday with a weekend warm-up

Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Denver handles slick side streets. Residents of the city are having trouble...
DENVER, CO

