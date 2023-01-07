Read full article on original website
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials sworn in, start terms of officeMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Denver Adds 73 Migrants This Week While Announcing New Plans For MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
KDVR.com
Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver parks and trails
The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs up therapists and park rangers to help people experiencing homelessness and drug use in city owned parks and trails. Mental health counselors added to patrols at Denver …. The City of Denver is pioneering a new program that pairs...
KDVR.com
Backcountry class tries to save avalanche victims
The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Rain, snow arrive by morning commute. Denver’s weather will have a mix of rain and snow Wednesday with gusty winds...
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
KDVR.com
Gov. Polis sworn in for second term
Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
Denver ranked worst city to raise a family
The firm of college scholarship analysts crunched each city's child-friendliness based on six metrics: safety, health care, finances, education, leisure, quality of life and home atmosphere.
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
KDVR.com
Denver City Council settles with couple injured by police
Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver police targeted them with pepper balls. Joshua Short has their story. Denver City Council settles with couple injured by …. Denver City Council has reached a settlement with a couple who were injured when Denver...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Sunny, breezy Tuesday
Denver and the Front Range will have mild highs and mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a brisk wind in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver and the Front Range will have mild highs and mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a brisk wind in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather:...
KDVR.com
Rainstorms sweeping through California, 14 dead
Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold knows her stuff when it comes to cattle. Dan Daru...
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Next Iconic Building Tops Out in RiNo
Anchoring a new wave of taller buildings shaping a bold new vision for Denver’s art-influenced RiNo district, the development team for One River North recently celebrated the building’s topping out with a ceremony that allowed stakeholders to see the progress that has been made on what the team believes will be Denver’s next iconic structure.
KDVR.com
National Western Stock Show breaks records
Ticket sales for the opening weekend of the stock show are the highest they have ever been. Andrea Henderson reports. Ticket sales for the opening weekend of the stock show are the highest they have ever been. Andrea Henderson reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold...
KDVR.com
Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward
Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
KDVR.com
Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says
Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions aren't changing. Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center …. Three weekends in a row, there have been deadly avalanches here in Colorado, and Colorado Avalanche Information Center said conditions...
KDVR.com
RMNP numbers still down from pre-COVID numbers
RMNP visitation numbers are still slumping compared to before the pandemic. DJ Summers breaks it down. RMNP visitation numbers are still slumping compared to before the pandemic. DJ Summers breaks it down. Denver City Council approves wage theft ordinance. The new legislation will ensure Denver workers are paid what they...
KDVR.com
Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge
You don’t have to go far from the Denver metro area to experience wildlife. Just 10 miles northeast of downtown in Commerce City — you’ll find the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. They’re famously known for the unique view of wild bison with the Denver skyline...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
KDVR.com
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot
People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot. People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Flights back to normal after FAA computer outage. A computer failure at the Federal Aviation Administration caused thousands...
KDVR.com
Snow chance Wednesday with a weekend warm-up
Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Wednesday will have a chance of snow, but temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts. Denver handles slick side streets. Residents of the city are having trouble...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
