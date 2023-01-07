Read full article on original website
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Pirates’ pathetic rumored Bryan Reynolds offer, trade demands mean Yankees can’t give up
The New York Yankees have a left field vacancy (to say the least) that would be perfect for Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds to fill. Sadly, the Pirates aren’t biting thus far … but that doesn’t mean it’s time for the Yanks to give up. After...
Cameron Maybin out in YES broadcast shakeup
Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned. It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out. • YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games. • Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources. O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how...
Phillies acquire two-time All-Star pitcher in trade with Tigers
The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a two-time All-Star to their bullpen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The Phillies are acquiring reliever Gregory Soto from the Tigers in exchange for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands. Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB star Roger Clemens, will also move to Philadelphia in the deal.
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab
Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Why I expect the Boston Red Sox to capture the American League East
Make your playoff plans, as the Red Sox will win AL East. For the naysayers of the Boston Red Sox, put a lid on it, as this 2023 team will plunder the American League East. Some may say this is jingoism that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of or provincialism that a local Rotary Club would slobber over, but it will happen. Why this view? Has Nurse Ratchet forgotten my meds? I like the moves.
Trevor Bauer Isn't Worth It
There are people in every fan base saying their team should sign Trevor Bauer, but the only guarantee with him is that a majority of the fan base will not be happy
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
