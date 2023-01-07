Cameron Maybin will not return to call Yankee games on YES, The Post has learned. It is all part of the latest shake-up to the network’s broadcast plans. And there is still more to sort out. • YES’ hope is for Carlos Beltran to shift to a studio role after a rookie year in which he mostly called games. • Paul O’Neill and the network are discussing a way to bring him back into the booth, according to sources. O’Neill has been working from home for games because of the vaccination policy imposed by YES. Both sides are trying to figure out how...

6 HOURS AGO