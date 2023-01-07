Read full article on original website
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close
OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
Cornhusker Driving School discusses driver safety with Omaha area high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Students at the Cornhusker Driving School in Omaha got to learn about the dangers of driving through several simulations. One of these simulations was a car seat that emulates what it would be like to roll over in a vehicle. Another showed what that would look...
National CBD Month is relatively new but widely popular
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National CBD Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long observance celebrates the hemp product that has taken over the wellness community. The past few years the wellness community including millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Since, CBD has become...
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day gives thanks to those who help the community
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) is on January 9, and it gives thanks to those who help the community, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to serve the community in a field that is often...
Pottawattamie County to pay those who harvest beavers to reduce damage
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY (KPTM) — Pottawattamie County has approved a new program that will pay those who harvest beavers to help reduce damage done by the critters, according to a press release from the county. The Beaver Bounty Program will pay participants $25 per beaver that is harvested for their...
Papillion man sentenced in animal cruelty and neglect case
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Papillion man was sentenced on Tuesday for the abuse and neglect of over 600 animals that he had been keeping in his home. A Sarpy County District Court Judge sentenced Edward Luben, 57, to three consecutive 12-month terms relating to felony animal cruelty and neglect, followed by 9 months of supervised probation, and a 15-year prohibition of owning, harboring, or residing with any animal.
Road closure coming up that will affect areas surrounding the Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you frequently drive through the Blackstone District, don't be surprised if you come across a road closed sign the next few days. That's the word today from Omaha Public Works. Affected areas are South 40th Street between Farnam and Harney Street. We're told the closure...
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
Fairfield man and Texas man killed in 16-vehicle crash on I-80 Sunday
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A Fairfield man and a Texas man were both killed in crash Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near the Dodge Street exit of Iowa City. The Iowa State Patrol says 16 vehicles were involved. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. and blocked the road for several hours.
Nebraska State Patrol urging drivers to slow down after recent citations issued
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's a new year, but the Nebraska State Patrol is dealing with the same old challenges. A picture tweeted out late Sunday night by the Troop A Night Shift team shows a driver getting pulled over having traveled at a speed of 113 MPH. It happened...
Neb. Legislature: Committee assignments approved after debate
LINCOLN, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Nebraska Examiner reports that committee assignments were approved by a vote of 40-7 after a full day of debate. There were some heated moments on Monday as the debate over which committees senators are placed on continued in the Nebraska Legislature on day 4 of the session.
CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
Blair starts first phase of bypass project hoping to divert trucks from Main Street
(Omaha, Neb.) — Monday was the expected day for Blair to start its bypass project. This project will take years to complete but the goal is to divert truck traffic going through the main street of the city. “It’s a project that has been many years in the making,”...
Durham Museum celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum. "Join the museum as we highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all," said the press release.
Porch pirate steals package from Benson resident and the theft was caught on camera
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — When you have a package delivered to you, it never crosses your mind that someone could steal your package before you get a chance to open it. That was the case with a Benson resident who not only had his package stolen but saw it happen.
