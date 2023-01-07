ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
ASHLAND, NE
fox42kptm.com

Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
RALSTON, NE
fox42kptm.com

Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close

OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

National CBD Month is relatively new but widely popular

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National CBD Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long observance celebrates the hemp product that has taken over the wellness community. The past few years the wellness community including millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Since, CBD has become...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Papillion man sentenced in animal cruelty and neglect case

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Papillion man was sentenced on Tuesday for the abuse and neglect of over 600 animals that he had been keeping in his home. A Sarpy County District Court Judge sentenced Edward Luben, 57, to three consecutive 12-month terms relating to felony animal cruelty and neglect, followed by 9 months of supervised probation, and a 15-year prohibition of owning, harboring, or residing with any animal.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
IOWA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Neb. Legislature: Committee assignments approved after debate

LINCOLN, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Nebraska Examiner reports that committee assignments were approved by a vote of 40-7 after a full day of debate. There were some heated moments on Monday as the debate over which committees senators are placed on continued in the Nebraska Legislature on day 4 of the session.
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

Durham Museum celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum. "Join the museum as we highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all," said the press release.
OMAHA, NE

