Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Papillion man sentenced in animal cruelty and neglect case

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Papillion man was sentenced on Tuesday for the abuse and neglect of over 600 animals that he had been keeping in his home. A Sarpy County District Court Judge sentenced Edward Luben, 57, to three consecutive 12-month terms relating to felony animal cruelty and neglect, followed by 9 months of supervised probation, and a 15-year prohibition of owning, harboring, or residing with any animal.
Bellevue opens revamped section of 36th Street

BELLEVUE, Neb.—Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike joined city officials and construction contractors for a ribbon cutting for 36th Street Monday. The city said the $18 million improvement will make the stretch south of Capehart Road very different from the way it was. "It was just a little two-lane road that...
CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
National CBD Month is relatively new but widely popular

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National CBD Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long observance celebrates the hemp product that has taken over the wellness community. The past few years the wellness community including millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Since, CBD has become...
Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are off to tremendous starts. Quite a basketball story unfolding here at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are playing exceptionally well, but tonight we take a look at the girls team.
Bellevue West boys basketball off to a historical start

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Cheering from the Bellevue West bleachers has become a common occurrence. The boys basketball teams are off to historical start. There is quite a long history of basketball success here at Bellevue West, but this year, they are bringing it up a level. They run...
Community Policy