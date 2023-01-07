Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox42kptm.com
Saunders County Deputy suffers multiple injuries in fiery crash after high-speed pursuit
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Saunders County deputy sustained multiple serious injuries after an attempted traffic stop resulted in both the suspect and deputy to losing control of their vehicles and crashing, according to a press release from Saunders County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, January 6 around 10 p.m.,...
fox42kptm.com
Porch pirate steals package from Benson resident and the theft was caught on camera
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — When you have a package delivered to you, it never crosses your mind that someone could steal your package before you get a chance to open it. That was the case with a Benson resident who not only had his package stolen but saw it happen.
fox42kptm.com
Papillion man sentenced in animal cruelty and neglect case
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Papillion man was sentenced on Tuesday for the abuse and neglect of over 600 animals that he had been keeping in his home. A Sarpy County District Court Judge sentenced Edward Luben, 57, to three consecutive 12-month terms relating to felony animal cruelty and neglect, followed by 9 months of supervised probation, and a 15-year prohibition of owning, harboring, or residing with any animal.
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue opens revamped section of 36th Street
BELLEVUE, Neb.—Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike joined city officials and construction contractors for a ribbon cutting for 36th Street Monday. The city said the $18 million improvement will make the stretch south of Capehart Road very different from the way it was. "It was just a little two-lane road that...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
fox42kptm.com
Road closure coming up that will affect areas surrounding the Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you frequently drive through the Blackstone District, don't be surprised if you come across a road closed sign the next few days. That's the word today from Omaha Public Works. Affected areas are South 40th Street between Farnam and Harney Street. We're told the closure...
fox42kptm.com
Blair starts first phase of bypass project hoping to divert trucks from Main Street
(Omaha, Neb.) — Monday was the expected day for Blair to start its bypass project. This project will take years to complete but the goal is to divert truck traffic going through the main street of the city. “It’s a project that has been many years in the making,”...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
fox42kptm.com
Pottawattamie County to pay those who harvest beavers to reduce damage
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY (KPTM) — Pottawattamie County has approved a new program that will pay those who harvest beavers to help reduce damage done by the critters, according to a press release from the county. The Beaver Bounty Program will pay participants $25 per beaver that is harvested for their...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
fox42kptm.com
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day gives thanks to those who help the community
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) is on January 9, and it gives thanks to those who help the community, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to serve the community in a field that is often...
fox42kptm.com
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
fox42kptm.com
National CBD Month is relatively new but widely popular
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National CBD Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long observance celebrates the hemp product that has taken over the wellness community. The past few years the wellness community including millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Since, CBD has become...
fox42kptm.com
Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
fox42kptm.com
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
fox42kptm.com
Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are off to tremendous starts. Quite a basketball story unfolding here at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are playing exceptionally well, but tonight we take a look at the girls team.
fox42kptm.com
Games, art, and movies are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 9
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Brendan Fraser movie marathon, fine arts day, mystery book club, game night, and houseplant swap are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 9. The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St., is hosting a Fantastic Fraser Movie Monday starting at...
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue West boys basketball off to a historical start
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Cheering from the Bellevue West bleachers has become a common occurrence. The boys basketball teams are off to historical start. There is quite a long history of basketball success here at Bellevue West, but this year, they are bringing it up a level. They run...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton men's basketball snaps 3-game winning streak with loss against No. 4 UConn
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM0 — Big East preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 4 Connecticut beat Creighton 69-60 on Saturday, January 7. It was the first time in six all-time meetings between the two men's basketball programs that the Huskies...
