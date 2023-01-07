Read full article on original website
Two Face Murder And Other Charges
Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 2 dead, juvenile injured after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is in the hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue just before 7 p.m. Police said when they...
WLKY.com
Dozens of cars riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting at Fern Creek apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People living in a Fern Creek apartment complex are sounding the alarm after dozens of shots were fired in a late evening drive-by. A grandmother who doesn't want to be identified says she's lived at the Vines at Stony Brook apartments for nearly a decade. She...
wdrb.com
wvih.com
Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood. Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on October 31, 2022. Police were called to the scene and found an...
WLKY.com
Man injured in residential neighborhood shooting off Breckinridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning near Breckinridge Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane. That's a residential area just off of Breckinridge Lane, where it meets Six Mile Lane. LMPD Sixth...
wvih.com
Hit-and-run Victim Dies From Injuries
61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody. According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress. They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious. The jail...
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
Wave 3
LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
WLKY.com
Man hit by train near Shelby Park; Homicide Unit investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was struck by a train near the Shelby Park neighborhood. Police said that around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash streets.
WLKY.com
61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
WLKY.com
Wave 3
Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
WLKY.com
Wave 3
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
