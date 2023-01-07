ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Two Face Murder And Other Charges

Louisville Metro Police arrested two men in connection with a homicide case in the St. Denis neighborhood in December. Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, both from Louisville, were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood. Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on October 31, 2022. Police were called to the scene and found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Hit-and-run Victim Dies From Injuries

A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody. According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress. They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious. The jail...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD identifies man killed in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man hit by train near Shelby Park; Homicide Unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was struck by a train near the Shelby Park neighborhood. Police said that around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is ongoing after a 61-year-old inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died on Monday. Officials said that around 2:30 p.m., Metro Corrections officers were alerted about an inmate in medical distress. When officers and medical staff located the 61-year-old, he was unconscious, officials said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

