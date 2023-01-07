Read full article on original website
Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland U21s 5-7 Boro U21s - Twelve goal thriller at Eppleton!
He didn’t actually do that much wrong and was let down by some of those in front of him, but it seemed like every time Boro had a shot on target it ended up in an easy goal. Every time Boro got into the box on his side they looked odds-on to score, and usually did.
Jurgen Klopp: There is “No Alternative to Winning Challenges”
The fact that Liverpool have to replay their FA Cup match against Wolves, and at Molineux Stadium, is not the end to the weekend any Red wanted. But beyond the realities of Liverpool in the FA Cup, there’s probably a much more pressing conversation (one that has been pressing for some time now) about what Liverpool need to do to get back to the performances we’re used to.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea FC
It’s on to the FA Cup Fourth Round for Manchester City after 4-0 romp against Chelsea FC. It was a match where City were in complete control throughout. Let’s take a look at the storylines moving up and moving down after an easy Sunday at the Etihad. 3...
Mohamed Salah Surpasses Kenny Dalglish On Liverpool’s All Time Goalscorers List
Liverpool’s opening foray into the FA Cup this season was certainly less than ideal. The reining champions put together yet another less-than-stellar performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Jürgen Klopp rolling out a very strong side. The match ended with the worst possible result — a draw. Now the Reds will have to play a replay at the Molineux in what is an already packed schedule.
Newcastle vs. Leicester - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday (2-1) on Saturday, Newcastle will be back playing another cup game on Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host Leicester in a Carabao Clash at St James’ Park. Last weekend sucked. This week won’t do so much. Or...
Manchester City Crush Chelsea in the Cup: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City have crushed Chelsea in the FA Cup. A slightly rotated team led to some fresh feet and Julian Alvarez along with Riyad Mahrez really showed up as they won 4-0. A great win in the cup as we move and get going with some reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction.
On This Day (10th January 2014): Poyet slams the British transfer market as Sunderland go abroad!
Before the start of the 2013-14 season, Sunderland had gone fully international under the stewardship of the eccentric Paolo Di Canio and his Director of Football, Roberto De Fanti. Despite constant pleas from Di Canio for the club to bring in some British talent, Di Fanti recruited an abundance of...
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Arsenal 3 - Oxford United 0: bring on Manchester City
Arsenal took care of business in the FA Cup 3rd round, beating Oxford United 3-0 at Kassam Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Gunners, especially in the first half, but in the second, Mikel Arteta’s side proved far too much for the home side to handle. Turns out bringing on Granit Xhaka and Alex Zinchenko makes a difference.
What might the future hold for Leon Dajaku?
I’m really confused about the situation with Dajaku. We signed him under circumstances that may not have happened had Tony Mowbray been involved at the time. That said, he seems to be in and out of the squad like a fiddler’s elbow, and mainly from the bench. His...
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey on his injury, Broadhead departs, Onuachu linked, Gio blow
Is Ellis Simms the solution to Everton’s striking woes? Our very own Geoffrey Blunt looks into the possibilities. [RBM]. Everton have made an enquiry for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara, 20, who has also attracted attention from Leicester. [Daily Mail]. Nathan Broadhead is reportedly undergoing a medical at Ipswich ahead...
Rumour Mongering: Transfer Target Caicedo ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’
The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo. After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including...
Manchester United vs. Charlton Athletic: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
A place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup is on the line when Manchester United welcomes League One outfit Charlton Athletic to Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Having advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Everton on Friday, Erik ten Hag’s side will be keen to continue our recent hot streak in M16 following the completion of the World Cup.
Manchester United 3-0 Charlton Athletic: Antony and Rashford on scoresheet as Reds reach Carabao Cup semis
Manchester United advanced to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over League One side Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on Tuesday. A first half strike from Antony was capped by a late Marcus Rashford brace, as Erik ten Hag moved a step closer to picking up his first silverware as United manager.
Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Next up for Chelsea is the shortest away trip of the season, and the shortest away trip we could possibly have, as we travel a couple miles down the King’s Road to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage. It’s the latest edition of this friendly neighborhood West London rivalry,...
Official: Liverpool Women Sign Midfielder Sofie Lundgaard
Liverpool announced the signing of midfielder Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring. The 20-year-old Danish player is a youth international for her country, though she has yet to represent on the senior level. This is another positive move from Matt Beard’s side in this transfer window. About Lundgaard, the manager said,...
Tottenham drawn away to Preston North End in FA Cup Fourth Round
Tottenham Hotspur have two young strikers out on loan this season. They’ve somehow managed to draw both of those clubs in the FA Cup. One day after Tottenham rolled out a 1-0 home win over Portsmouth (who feature Tottenham academy graduate Dane Scarlett), Spurs were drawn away to Preston North End (who feature Troy Parrott).
Manchester United’s (Almost) Midseason Vibe Check
At the time of this writing on the afternoon of January 7, 2023, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are marching in the right direction. The Reds prepare for their EFL Quarter Final matchup against Charlton on Tuesday, just a day after earning a 3-1 win over spiraling Everton in the FA Cup Third Round. United currently sits in fourth in the Premier League with 17 of 38 matches played, and the team has a tantalizing two legs against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round playoffs looming next month.
Everton Under-21s slip to defeat despite positive performances
As the first team were exiting the FA Cup, the Everton Under-21s slipped to a disappointing 2-1 home Premier League 2 defeat against their West Ham counterparts on Friday night at Southport. Two sloppy pieces of defensive play firstly by Reece Welch then Eli Campbell almost gifted the visitors the...
Sky Blue News: Chelsea Recap, Mahrez Rhythm, Kalvin Ready, and More...
Manchester City have barely turned the page on Chelsea FC and already they are set to face off in the Carabao Cup away to Southampton. Sky Blue News helps put a bow on the victory against the West London Blues before turning our attention to the Saints. Kyle Walker body...
