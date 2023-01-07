ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT
[Updated] Standoff & Homicide Rock Billings Midtown Sunday Night

Billings, MT - At 6:09 pm Jan. 8, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Burlington for reports of a shooting. The male victim of the shooting was transported privately to the hospital. Officers arrived on the scene and determined the suspect was still inside the residence and all of the residents had fled the scene. The suspect continued to fire shots from the residence. No one was struck by these shots.
BILLINGS, MT
Want ‘Free’ Eggs in Billings? Do the Math Before You Buy Chicks

Eggs have traditionally been one of the most affordable foods. I recall the days of being young, single, and broke. When my paycheck was gone, at least I could scrounge up enough spare change to get a dozen eggs. It wasn't that long ago that you could commonly find eggs on sale for around a dollar a dozen. Everyday prices gradually edged to around $2-ish per dozen in recent years and in the last month or so prices have escalated drastically in Billings and nationwide, thanks to avian bird flu that has been decimating poultry in the US this year.
BILLINGS, MT
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
BILLINGS, MT
Look! This Artist Paints Billings, One Day at a Time

Meeting people like Dan make me hopeful for a bright future in the city of Billings. I met Dan at a burlesque show here in town last October and we got to chatting about collaborating on some art projects. I was scrolling social media the other day and I saw a post about his next art project that he wants YOU to be a part of. We had him on the Mix Morning show with Michael and I, to talk all things art and an event in the near future.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Muralist Made Townsquare Media Headquarters Look Gorgeous

We are a radio company, and what’s that running joke about "a face for radio??" Well, that doesn’t apply here because now, we feel more beautiful thanks to the local artist- Rilie Tanè. We ran an article about this talented lady in September of 2022. She painted the giant, bison mural on the north side of Jake’s Restaurant in downtown Billings. It’s hard to miss that masterpiece. Just try googling her name, the exposure she's gotten is endless because her work is really beautiful.
BILLINGS, MT
Bruiser the American Bully Boy is Ready for His Furever Home

Wet Nose Wednesday brought to you by Shipton's Big R. Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Townsquare Media Billings bcause we get to meet dogs like this boy. Bruiser is his name and being a good boy is his game. This gorgeous doggie has been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now. He came in as a stray and we can’t understand how.
BILLINGS, MT
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
Ripped Off by a Billings Tattoo Shop? Here’s What You Can Do

One of the biggest dramas lately on local social media has revolved around a Billings tattoo shop. ICYMI, Rise Again Tattoo reportedly did a couple of not-so-cool things recently. 1) they were passing off another tattoo artist's work as their own on social media, and 2) they sold a bunch of gift certificates before the holidays, then abruptly closed their doors and skipped town, leaving dozens of customers high and dry.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
