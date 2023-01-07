SoCal Gas warns customers to expect 'shockingly high' bills this month: Here's why
A lot of natural gas bills in Southern California are suddenly getting more expensive. SoCal Gas has already warned customers: "January bills are likely to be shockingly high," Lauren Davis is among those shocked customers. When she opened her family's gas bill this month, she found it was nearly 25% higher than expected. "I opened the bill and it was $330 and the first thing was, 'What's the temperature in our house?'" Davis said. After taking a closer look, Davis found out she actually used less gas this year compared to the same time period last year. But the cost of natural gas supplies nearly doubled, leading to more money out of her pocket. "For a colder house, less gas used and it's insane," Davis said. When SoCal Gas warned customers of the expected increase on a website message in late December, the company said natural gas market prices in the West more than doubled between December and January. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the reasons behind the price hike of natural gas included the following factors:
