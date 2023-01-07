ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

SoCal Gas warns customers to expect 'shockingly high' bills this month: Here's why

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuKom_0k6YN8PM00

A lot of natural gas bills in Southern California are suddenly getting more expensive.

SoCal Gas has already warned customers: "January bills are likely to be shockingly high,"

Lauren Davis is among those shocked customers.

When she opened her family's gas bill this month, she found it was nearly 25% higher than expected.

"I opened the bill and it was $330 and the first thing was, 'What's the temperature in our house?'" Davis said.

After taking a closer look, Davis found out she actually used less gas this year compared to the same time period last year.

But the cost of natural gas supplies nearly doubled, leading to more money out of her pocket.

"For a colder house, less gas used and it's insane," Davis said.

When SoCal Gas warned customers of the expected increase on a website message in late December, the company said natural gas market prices in the West more than doubled between December and January.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the reasons behind the price hike of natural gas included the following factors:

  • Widespread, below-normal temperatures

  • High natural gas consumption

  • Reduced natural gas flows

  • Pipeline constraints, including maintenance in West Texas

  • Low natural gas storage levels in the Pacific region

    • SoCalGas announced Friday that it contributed $1 million toward its gas assistance fund, which gives one-time, $100 grants to qualifying applicants.

    Davis said she didn't meet the income requirements. Instead she had to pull from her family's food budget. She worries for those with less flexibility, like her elderly neighbor.

    "I can live in 66 (degrees). She cannot. She's on oxygen, like, she can't live in 66 and they're actually looking to get a roommate. That's the answer," Davis said, adding, "to have a 94-year-old get a roommate?"

    Among the tips SoCalGas gave to reduce natural gas use were not using it where not necessary, such as with a gas fireplace, bringing down your thermostat three to five degrees and washing clothes with cold water.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    WHIO Dayton

    Gas prices are increasing; Here’s why

    Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
    GEORGIA STATE
    Vox

    Why your gas bill might be way higher this winter

    Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. For households struggling to pay their energy bills, it could be a long,...
    Joel Eisenberg

    Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

    From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
    Jenn Leach

    Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

    Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
    msn.com

    'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

    Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
    msn.com

    ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
    Ty D.

    Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

    The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
    torquenews.com

    The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

    Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
    pv-magazine-usa.com

    Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

    Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
    CALIFORNIA STATE
    greenbuildingadvisor.com

    The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

    Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
    CALIFORNIA STATE
    ABC7

    ABC7

    Los Angeles, CA
    154K+
    Followers
    16K+
    Post
    40M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

     https://abc7.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy