wbrc.com
Increase in illness, staff shortages add to lack of hospital bed availability
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu cases are declining some in Alabama, but now COVID cases are ramping up which means Alabama hospitals are still full. Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association told me that just yesterday, we were back to being over 630 patients with COVID being admitted to hospitals.
Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.
wvtm13.com
'We're all in this together': Trussville mayor on Moody fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The mayor of Trussville updated his community about the Moody fire at the city council meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the St. Clair County Commission met earlier that day hoping to choose a contractor to put the fire out. Mayor Buddy Choat told citizens there...
Main Street Alabama announces new city application workshops
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Communities can learn about a hands-on, proven approach to revitalizing downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts during one of three workshops. Main Street Alabama, a non-profit organization and state coordinating program of Main Street America, will explain the different tiers of membership, including the application process of becoming a […]
Harris: Keep your body healthy; it may lead to better brain health
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Brain health and physical health are both important, especially as we age. According to the most recent survey of people ages 45 years and older in Alabama, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), one in seven Alabamians experiences subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. SCD is defined as self-reported confusion or memory problems that have been worsening over the past year. In Alabama, 88% of people with SCD have at least one chronic condition; 46% had to give up day-to-day activities; over one-third says it interferes with social activities, work or volunteering; and 40% say they need help...
wbrc.com
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
wtvy.com
Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
wvtm13.com
Dog finds bear hibernating under deck of Connecticut home
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — We all know that bears hibernate for the winter, but some bears choose rather unique locations for their dens. A man in Connecticut found one such location – under his home’s deck. Vincent Dashukewich said his dog started growling at the back porch, and...
wvtm13.com
Breezy, mild Wednesday ahead of Impact Weather on Thursday
Today will be warm and breezy ahead of a strong cold front. That front stirs up a threat of severe storms on Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. A southwest breeze helps bump up the temperature a little more by midday and early afternoon, and a gradual increase in clouds show the first visual sign of the inbound storm system for Thursday. We warm to the 60s on a mostly dry (but becoming mostly cloudy) day.
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
New COVID variant is more contagious than previous strains according to CDC
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages you to get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations as a new subvariant of concern emerges. COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent boosters are important for your maximum protection as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 overtakes other Omicron subvariants which were dominant in the fall. Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says that although cases are low in Alabama, there is still a cause for concern.
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Alabama Mom Looking For Man Who Saved Her Daughter After Wreck
The Cullman Daily posted a note to Facebook about a mom, Jennifer, looking for a man we can all call an angel!. I'm sure any of us with children would hope for an angel like this to stop and be with our child if we couldn't be. This is the...
2 North Alabama counties to swear-in first female district attorneys
Two counties in northeast Alabama made history last November by electing women to their district attorney's office for the first time ever.
BET
Alabama’s Black Belt, With Its Rich Civil Rights Legacy, Named National Heritage Area
President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation Friday (Jan. 6) that designates Alabama’s Black Belt region, with its rich history in the Civil Rights Movement, as a National Heritage Area. As of 2022, there were only 55 designated National Heritage Areas, populated areas where historic, cultural, and natural resources form...
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. More News from WRBL The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level […]
weisradio.com
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
