Alabama State

wvtm13.com

'We're all in this together': Trussville mayor on Moody fire

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The mayor of Trussville updated his community about the Moody fire at the city council meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the St. Clair County Commission met earlier that day hoping to choose a contractor to put the fire out. Mayor Buddy Choat told citizens there...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Main Street Alabama announces new city application workshops

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Communities can learn about a hands-on, proven approach to revitalizing downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts during one of three workshops. Main Street Alabama, a non-profit organization and state coordinating program of Main Street America, will explain the different tiers of membership, including the application process of becoming a […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Harris: Keep your body healthy; it may lead to better brain health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Brain health and physical health are both important, especially as we age. According to the most recent survey of people ages 45 years and older in Alabama, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), one in seven Alabamians experiences subjective cognitive decline, or SCD. SCD is defined as self-reported confusion or memory problems that have been worsening over the past year.  In Alabama, 88% of people with SCD have at least one chronic condition; 46% had to give up day-to-day activities; over one-third says it interferes with social activities, work or volunteering; and 40% say they need help...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is learning more about what could happen in Alabama if a child committed a crime with their parent’s gun. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said it is a case by case basis, but in some, parents can be held liable in court for their child’s actions. Carr said it all starts with how the child got the gun.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama Power offers saving tips to help lower high energy bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power officials are warning customers of high bills, but they said it’s not because of the new rate increases. Alabama Power officials said they saw a large spike in usage during those bitter cold days over the holidays, and heating your home is likely why your bill may seem higher this month.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Dog finds bear hibernating under deck of Connecticut home

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — We all know that bears hibernate for the winter, but some bears choose rather unique locations for their dens. A man in Connecticut found one such location – under his home’s deck. Vincent Dashukewich said his dog started growling at the back porch, and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wvtm13.com

Breezy, mild Wednesday ahead of Impact Weather on Thursday

Today will be warm and breezy ahead of a strong cold front. That front stirs up a threat of severe storms on Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. A southwest breeze helps bump up the temperature a little more by midday and early afternoon, and a gradual increase in clouds show the first visual sign of the inbound storm system for Thursday. We warm to the 60s on a mostly dry (but becoming mostly cloudy) day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

New COVID variant is more contagious than previous strains according to CDC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) encourages you to get up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations as a new subvariant of concern emerges. COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent boosters are important for your maximum protection as the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 overtakes other Omicron subvariants which were dominant in the fall. Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says that although cases are low in Alabama, there is still a cause for concern.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. More News from WRBL The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level […]
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
ALABAMA STATE

