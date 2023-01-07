ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

State Route 33 crash results in single fatality

By Andrew Gillies
 4 days ago
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A head-on collision reported around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 involving a car and a motorcycle on State Route 33 resulted in a single fatality.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene by responding Ventura County firefighters.

Three of the occupants of the car involved reported minor injuries.

The reason why the motorcycle drifted into the northbound lane of SR-33 north of North Fork Matilija Creek and collided with a passenger vehicle remains under investigation according to the California Highway Patrol.

FREEDOM
3d ago

This rider crossed a double yellow line up there and hit head-on with that car. prayers to all that were involved 🙏

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

