Drastic Price Reduction On The Most Awesome House In Grand Junction
One of the most iconic houses in Grand Junction, Colorado is on the market. What's more, the asking price has been reduced by close to $100,000. There can be no doubt you've seen this stone house just off the corner of 27 Road and Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. Chances are you've driven past it thousands of times. Take a look.
Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake
With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
The Old R5 Building is almost finished with its facelift
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Lowell School on 7th St. and Grand Ave. was sold in 2015 and has been renovated into a business space. The 15,000 sq. ft. building hosts Raw Canvas Tattoo, La Fleur by Livvy, a natural perfume company, Blue Heron Gourmet Spices, Coffee, Tea, etc., Artlight Therapy painting studio and […]
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
nbc11news.com
Car seat safety inspections
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -In 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to six-hundred and twenty-two 9-1-1 calls reporting car crashes... Many of them include children. To ensure your child’s safety while driving, GJFD is offering free car seat checks. According to the CDC, motor vehicle accidents account for...
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
Skier dies following incident at Colorado resort, found buried in snow
A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from...
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
KJCT8
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.
nbc11news.com
Food bank to the rescue!
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Many across the valley are struggling to put food on the table... After the holiday money crunch, and SNAP officials working through their backlog, one food bank is doing their part to help provide free and healthy meals to those in need. I found out from...
nbc11news.com
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
