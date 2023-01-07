ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake

With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
LOMA, CO
KREX

Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

The Old R5 Building is almost finished with its facelift

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Lowell School on 7th St. and Grand Ave. was sold in 2015 and has been renovated into a business space. The 15,000 sq. ft. building hosts Raw Canvas Tattoo, La Fleur by Livvy, a natural perfume company, Blue Heron Gourmet Spices, Coffee, Tea, etc., Artlight Therapy painting studio and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Car seat safety inspections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -In 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to six-hundred and twenty-two 9-1-1 calls reporting car crashes... Many of them include children. To ensure your child’s safety while driving, GJFD is offering free car seat checks. According to the CDC, motor vehicle accidents account for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Food bank to the rescue!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Many across the valley are struggling to put food on the table... After the holiday money crunch, and SNAP officials working through their backlog, one food bank is doing their part to help provide free and healthy meals to those in need. I found out from...
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE

