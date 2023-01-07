ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Water Levels at Lake Shasta Are Higher Now Than Last Year — Why It's a Problem

One of the issues surrounding the climate emergency is rising water levels. Over the years, many bodies of water have seen water levels rising, especially in California reservoir, Lake Shasta. The iconic reservoir had a noteworthy jump in its water levels in the past year. Unfortunately, that may not be good news, even though the Golden State is in an ongoing megadrought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary

"The small coastal town of Montecito, California has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons.More than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday and created dangerous conditions for the residents living there. The town is home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe.Officials noted the continuous rainfall and expected downpour as the reason for evacuating about 8,200 residents.The orders come on the fifth anniversary of a deadly mudslide that claimed the lives of 23 people and destroyed over 100 homes in the same community. "We have received over 5 [inches] across Montecito since 3am this morning. The heaviest rain is yet to come this afternoon and evening. If your home is within the evacuation order area, please leave now," the local fire department said in a tweet.Evacuation orders were also issued for about 32,000 residents in nearby Santa Cruz. So far, at least 12 people have lost their lives in the storm in California."
MONTECITO, CA
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

