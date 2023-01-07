Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Collins edges Teichmann on seventh match point to reach Adelaide 2 quarters
It took seven match points, but Danielle Collins is through to her second Hologic WTA Tour singles quarterfinal since last March. The No.10 seed defeated Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6(2) on Wednesday in Adelaide to seal a berth in the final eight. Stat of the day: Collins' last quarterfinal...
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Badosa win openers at Adelaide 2
Barbora Krejcikova set up a Round 2 meeting with No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina thanks to a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over 2022 finalist Alison Riske-Amritraj on Tuesday at the Adelaide International 2. The resurgent Czech won two titles and nine of her last 10 singles matches to end 2022, and was...
wtatennis.com
Kvitova edges Rybakina, Bencic serves past Muguruza at Adelaide
A match between two of the six active Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International 2 went the way of Petra Kvitova on Monday, as the No.12 seed defeated Elena Rybakina in Round 1, 6-3, 7-5. Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova exacted a measure of revenge against Rybakina, the reigning champion at...
wtatennis.com
Rankings Watch: Noskova makes biggest climb of the week
This week marks the first official WTA Ranking update of 2023 following a busy first week that included the United Cup, a WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide and a WTA 250 in Auckland. Here is a look at the biggest movers:. Linda Noskova +46 (from No.102 to No.56): The 18-year-old...
Tennis Champ Naomi Osaka Announces She’s Pregnant, Will Return to Court for 2024 Season
The four-time Grand Slam champ is taking some time off to start a family.
wtatennis.com
'Break Point': A closer look at the human side of tennis players
Paul Annacone was a terrific player, with a career-high No.12 singles ranking and 14 doubles titles, including the 1985 Australian Open. He went on to coach Pete Sampras, who won 14 Grand Slam singles titles, and Roger Federer, who broke that record and finished with 20. He’s an astute analyst for Tennis Channel, offering cerebral, nuanced commentary -- and, along with Michael Russell, helps coach rising American Taylor Fritz.
wtatennis.com
Behind the scenes: The making of the Netflix series 'Break Point'
Growing up in Britain, there were moments -- fleeting, to be fair -- when James Gay-Rees actually felt a degree of competence on the tennis court. “The serve’s going in, everything is working and sometimes you would find a bit of form and think, `I can kind of play this game,’” the award-winning producer recently said from London.
