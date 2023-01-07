Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds’ Campbell Auto Group brothers, Shoreline diversity and inclusion coordinator selected for 2023 Beloved Community awards
For their longstanding commitment to helping others — particularly those in underserved communities — Edmonds car dealership owners Kurt and Craig Campbell and Shoreline resident Suni Tolton have been selected as the 2023 Beloved Community Award recipients by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) Board of Directors. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District hosting Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Jan. 28
The Edmonds School District is hosting its first Celebrating Diversity Cultural Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 and invites community members and organizations to participate. Register by Jan. 17 to host a table or presentation. Space is limited to 40 booths and 20 presentations. The district is looking for those willing to...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee hosting MLK events Jan. 13, 15 in Everett
The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is hosting its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration, with events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a march and rally, beginning at the Everett Memorial Stadium...
myedmondsnews.com
Second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit Jan. 21
Decorative red lanterns adorn downtown Edmonds in anticipation of the second annual Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration, which will welcome the Year of the Rabbit with family-friendly festivities on Saturday, Jan. 21. This year’s festivities will include a traditional lion dance and kung fu demonstration by Master David Leong’s Northwest...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Historical society awards fire truck pedal car to lucky winner
A lucky 4-year-old boy received a pedal car fire engine for Christmas, after his parents Lindsay and Sean won the car during a raffle sponsored by the Edmonds South Snohomish County Historical Society. The pedal car raffle is hosted yearly by the historical society to support efforts to find permanent...
myedmondsnews.com
Decline of local news topic of Jan. 9 League of Women Voters radio program, podcast
Wippel joins Rudi Alcott of the Daily Herald and Michael Whitney of the Snohomish County Tribune to discuss challenges and changes in reporting local news. It’s because newspapers are publishing opinions or feelings and not facts. When I was in journalism we could only print the facts. Very little opinion. Opposite now.
myedmondsnews.com
South County Fire seeks Fire Corps volunteers
Help promote public safety and education as a Fire Corps volunteer with South County Fire. Fire Corps members serve the community in a non-emergency role. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with:. Smoke alarm and home safety education. Disaster preparedness and community readiness. Public events such as fire station open houses, parades...
‘He was the light:’ Steilacoom family brings awareness to mental health to honor late son’s legacy
STEILACOOM, Wash. — A young baseball prodigy is being remembered as a radiant light who continues to shine brightly following his tragic death this past weekend. The parents of 17-year-old Reese Widman told KIRO 7 they want their loss to help another family or teenager. “We didn’t see it....
myedmondsnews.com
Fitness Corner: A New Year’s note
There’s a collective energy in the air at this time of year. Wafting all around us are feelings of freshness, motivation, potential for change, new opportunities, and chances to make ourselves and our lives better — promoted and perpetuated by newspapers, magazines, books, social media, our friends and family, and of course, ourselves.
myedmondsnews.com
School board Jan. 10 to welcome new student advisor, discuss policy changes
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting is set to issue an oath of office to a new student advisor, Kayla Apostol, as well as discuss multiple policy adjustments. In November 2022, the board reviewed the district’s policy on board norms and protocols and...
Radio Ink
KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman
Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up. Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
First-of-its-kind choir creates safe space for transgender, nonbinary singers
SEATTLE — Five years ago, Haven Wilvich had a dream: start a choir for transgender and nonbinary singers. "I was hoping to do a small, self-led group of really talented singers, be an acapella ensemble essentially," Wilvich said. Despite being a singer, Wilvich did not have the expertise to...
thetacomaledger.com
Hello Cupcake joins the ranks of closed Pac Ave businesses
After years of delicious service the cupcake shop of Hello Cupcake has closed its doors. Hello Cupcake has been a fixture on Tacoma’s Pacific Avenue for 15 years, and in their time, have served thousands of customers. Sunday, however, was the day their last cupcake was sold and their doors closed for the last time.
southsoundmag.com
10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023
Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
myedmondsnews.com
Girls on Run Snohomish County looking for new sites — apply by Jan. 13
Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for sites to host after-school programming for their 10-week spring season. Girls on the Run (GOTR) is an international nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls and gender-expansive youth social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. The program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Difficulties with household support grants
How hard should it be to get city COVID- relief household support grants?. For me, it seems very difficult. My journey started more than three years ago with following a link, but I either missed my response or never got one. The next year I applied again, and again I got no response, but a commenter suggested looking in my spam folder — guess what, there was just one email — not from the city. I chose not to follow up although I probably would still have met requirements. Last October, I applied again after seeing a flyer sent out by the city promoting the program. I did get a response, filled out additional information and did an e-sign but never heard from them. I reached out three times over two months with no meaningful response.
thurstontalk.com
SW Washington Food Hub Cooperative Offers Multi-Farm Produce Box Program
Eating healthfully and locally may be one of the best, most achievable New Year’s resolutions to check the waistline, support local farms, fight against climate change, and be a part of our region’s culinary community. All this got easier thanks to a group of local growers collaborating to...
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
onekindesign.com
This modern farmhouse offers a nature-inspired oasis on Whidbey Island
This spectacular modern farmhouse was designed by DeForest Architects, located in Clinton, a community on Whidbey Island, Washington. The structure is balanced between two landscapes—a dramatic bluff overlooking Puget Sound to the west and rolling pastures to the east. There are a total of five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms in this 4,900-square-foot dwelling.
theorcasonian.com
Ken Balcomb, 82, revealed the hidden world of killer whales
His annual orca survey helped transform the animals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting. Ken Balcomb, whose meticulous decades-long effort to track a population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest did much to transform the marine mammals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting, died on Dec. 15 at a ranch house on the Elwha River, west of Seattle. He was 82.
