Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Local Elected Officials Sworn In
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven Mesa County elected officials were sworn into office Tuesday morning. Those being sworn in included newly elected Mesa County Commissioner Bobbi Daniel who replaces term limited Scott McInnis. Bobbie Gross was sworn in a Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, taking the place of former...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Lil Ann
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Everyone say hello to Lil Ann. She is a very affectionate lap cat and good with dogs, other calm cats, and older children. She does well with the company of different people but will always have her favorite person. She has a playful side that can come out every now and then. She has the best personality you could ask for in a cat and is sweet.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
KJCT8
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust. Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills...
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Here's the plan to eliminate invasive species that's 'infesting' Colorado lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has begun zebra mussel mitigation procedures after the incredibly invasive species was discovered in Highline Lake last September. This instance marked the first time that adult zebra mussel has ever been found in Colorado waters. Though small, zebra mussels are far from harmless. They can...
KJCT8
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Skier dies following incident at Colorado resort, found buried in snow
A 29-year-old skier died on Friday after being found buried in the snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa County, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. Two skiers reportedly found the man buried and unconscious at about 3:30 PM. They immediately called for help from...
KJCT8
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.
KJCT8
Car seat safety inspections
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to six-hundred and twenty-two 9-1-1 calls reporting car crashes... Many of them include children. To ensure your child’s safety while driving, GJFD is offering free car seat checks. According to the CDC, motor vehicle accidents account for...
KJCT8
Domestic violence at an all-time high in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In Colorado, domestic violence deaths are at an all-time high since the state began tracking this information in 2016. Majority Leader Monica Duran, a domestic violence survivor, has spent her career at the capitol advocating for survivors’ rights and services. “The annual report from...
KJCT8
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
KJCT8
Two rounds of rain and snow likely through Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two different disturbances in close succession will bring a chance for rain and snow to Colorado’s Western Slope. The first disturbance will arrive tonight. The second disturbance will be the bigger deal. It will arrive Tuesday night. Our First Round of Rain & Snow.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Comments / 0