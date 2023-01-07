ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Local Elected Officials Sworn In

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Seven Mesa County elected officials were sworn into office Tuesday morning. Those being sworn in included newly elected Mesa County Commissioner Bobbi Daniel who replaces term limited Scott McInnis. Bobbie Gross was sworn in a Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, taking the place of former...
Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Lil Ann

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Everyone say hello to Lil Ann. She is a very affectionate lap cat and good with dogs, other calm cats, and older children. She does well with the company of different people but will always have her favorite person. She has a playful side that can come out every now and then. She has the best personality you could ask for in a cat and is sweet.
Crash on 7th and North

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.
Car seat safety inspections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to six-hundred and twenty-two 9-1-1 calls reporting car crashes... Many of them include children. To ensure your child’s safety while driving, GJFD is offering free car seat checks. According to the CDC, motor vehicle accidents account for...
Domestic violence at an all-time high in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In Colorado, domestic violence deaths are at an all-time high since the state began tracking this information in 2016. Majority Leader Monica Duran, a domestic violence survivor, has spent her career at the capitol advocating for survivors’ rights and services. “The annual report from...
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
Two rounds of rain and snow likely through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two different disturbances in close succession will bring a chance for rain and snow to Colorado’s Western Slope. The first disturbance will arrive tonight. The second disturbance will be the bigger deal. It will arrive Tuesday night. Our First Round of Rain & Snow.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
