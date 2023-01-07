Komets drop first game on 2023 on road to Nailers

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets had a December to remember, but so far that success hasn’t carried over to 2023 as Fort Wayne dropped its first game of the new year on the road to Wheeling on Friday night by a score of 4-2.

The Komets gave up three goals in the first period, but got on the board 1:12 into the second frame on Joshua Winquist’s ninth of the year.

Daniel Maggio added his first goal of the season in the third period to round out Fort Wayne’s scoring.

Rylan Parenteau stopped 32-of-36 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back home on Saturday night when they host the rival Toledo Walleye at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.