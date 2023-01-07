ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Komets drop first game on 2023 on road to Nailers

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets had a December to remember, but so far that success hasn’t carried over to 2023 as Fort Wayne dropped its first game of the new year on the road to Wheeling on Friday night by a score of 4-2.

The Komets gave up three goals in the first period, but got on the board 1:12 into the second frame on Joshua Winquist’s ninth of the year.

Daniel Maggio added his first goal of the season in the third period to round out Fort Wayne’s scoring.

Rylan Parenteau stopped 32-of-36 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back home on Saturday night when they host the rival Toledo Walleye at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

WANE 15

1/10 Prep Recap – ACAC Tourney tips off 100th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 100th edition of the ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament and the 49th version of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament got underway on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action. At Bluffton High School it was the Woodlan boys winning the first game of the night, beating the host Tigers […]
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE 15

Huntington North’s Douglass picks IU South Bend

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North High School senior Reece Douglass put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon as the softball standout signed with the Titans of IU South Bend. Last year as a junior Douglass helped the Vikings to an overall record of 15-9. She hit .400 with a team-high 3 home runs and […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Longtime Bellmont wrestling coach Gunsett passes away

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years Bellmont wrestling has become one of the premier programs in any sport throughout northeast Indiana, and at the heart of the team’s success was coach Paul Gunsett. The 53-year old Gunsett passed away last Friday at the age of 53 following a battle with melanoma cancer, but his […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
FORT WAYNE, IN




