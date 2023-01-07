A house in the ancient Italian city of Pompeii was reopened to the public on Tuesday after an extensive restoration procedure, 1,900 years after the city was destroyed by a massive volcanic eruption. The House of the Vettii was buried by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD. Believed by experts to have been originally built in the second century, the house was lost to eternity until it was unearthed during an archeological dig in the late 1800s. The house was located in the wealthiest part of the city, and was owned by two former slaves who gained immense wealth after earning...

14 MINUTES AGO