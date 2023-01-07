ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Leah Marlene makes surprise stop at OSF Children’s Hospital

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Children at OSF’s Peoria site were in for a surprise treat Tuesday afternoon. American Idol 2022′s 2nd runner-up Leah Marlene stopped by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. She walked through the hallways singing her debut single “Flowers” for the pediatric patients...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

ZZ Top to visit Peoria in April

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center announced on Monday that legendary rock band ZZ Top will be playing in Peoria. The band will visit on April 10th as part of their “Raw Whisky Tour.” Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 A.M. at the Civic Center box office.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

New wolf pups at Wildlife Prairie Park

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four wolf pups now call Wildlife Prairie Park their home. Brothers August, Sumac, and Cypress make up three of the new additions to the park. The fourth, a girl pup named Luna, comes from a different litter. All four pups came from Central Minnesota and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Missing person reported in Normal

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person has been reported missing in a Facebook post by the Normal Police Department. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5′04″, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for...
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub

I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation

UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
EAST PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Galesburg native processes new check-ins aboard USS Nimitz deployed in Philippine Sea

U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Amanda Johnson, from Galesburg, Ill., processes new check-ins aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy