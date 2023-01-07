Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
25newsnow.com
Leah Marlene makes surprise stop at OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Children at OSF’s Peoria site were in for a surprise treat Tuesday afternoon. American Idol 2022′s 2nd runner-up Leah Marlene stopped by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. She walked through the hallways singing her debut single “Flowers” for the pediatric patients...
1470 WMBD
ZZ Top to visit Peoria in April
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Civic Center announced on Monday that legendary rock band ZZ Top will be playing in Peoria. The band will visit on April 10th as part of their “Raw Whisky Tour.” Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 A.M. at the Civic Center box office.
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
wglt.org
Owners say Bloomington roller rink Skate N Place will close after 50 years
The Bloomington Skate N Place roller rink is closing its doors again — this time for good. The owners say in a Facebook post that they've finally found a buyer for the rink along Morris Avenue, after over 900 days on the market. The buyer is an unspecified company that will repurpose the building for warehouse space.
25newsnow.com
New wolf pups at Wildlife Prairie Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four wolf pups now call Wildlife Prairie Park their home. Brothers August, Sumac, and Cypress make up three of the new additions to the park. The fourth, a girl pup named Luna, comes from a different litter. All four pups came from Central Minnesota and...
wcbu.org
How a documentary about a local man's car collection shifted focus from the vehicles to the man himself
A group of filmmakers were hired to document a local man's eclectic collection of vehicles. But they soon discovered the real story wasn't about the cars, but the man himself. The KDB Group commissioned Hoop House Creative to film Ray Fauber's collection of 89 vehicles. Filmmaker Connor Parkhurst said while...
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
25newsnow.com
Missing person reported in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A person has been reported missing in a Facebook post by the Normal Police Department. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5′04″, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
Central Illinois Proud
66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation
UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
25newsnow.com
Injured East Peoria officer is back on the job
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After his squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver back in 2021, a local police offer has beaten the odds on his road to recovery. East Peoria Officer Karson Klyber returned to duty last week, after a year-long rehab battle. His fellow officers are calling it nothing short of a ‘miracle.’
977wmoi.com
Galesburg native processes new check-ins aboard USS Nimitz deployed in Philippine Sea
U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman Amanda Johnson, from Galesburg, Ill., processes new check-ins aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
District 205 January personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, meeting:. District 205 January 2023 Personnel Agenda by WGIL Radio on Scribd.
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Comments / 0