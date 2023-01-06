Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
news9.com
Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill
The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
koamnewsnow.com
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
Active search for driver who shot at Cherokee County deputies during chase
Cherokee County deputies are actively looking for a suspect who shot at them multiple times after a high-speed chase Tuesday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Man leads Cherokee County Deputy on chase, refusing to pull over
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday night, a Cherokee County Sheriff Department (CCSO) Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop which turned into a vehicle pursuit after the driver refused to pull over. CCSO Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol Tuesday evening when he attempted a traffic stop for...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
One dies in plane crash in southeast Fayetteville
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed in southeast Fayetteville on Jan. 6.
KTUL
Traffic stop leads to discovery of 16 grams of fentanyl, three arrested on drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested three people on Dec. 29 for drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 16 grams of fentanyl, among other drugs. Just before 10 p.m., a Wagoner County deputy witnessed the driver of a white sedan commit a...
Volunteers needed for Christmas Honors wreath pickup
Each year, "Christmas Honors," a volunteer group places wreaths on each headstone in the Fort Smith National Cemetary, honoring veterans and their families. Now the time has come to pick up those wreaths.
News On 6
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 12/25
Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Ari Blake Abshire of Booneville was booked in the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 30 at 3:56 a.m. and remains at the SCADC. Abshire was charged with two counts of Battery in the Second Degree – Officer, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree – False ID, Resisting Arrest Misdemeanor, Obstructing Governmental Operations-ID, Assist Outside Agency-Misd., and Failure to Appear – Class B Misdemeanor.
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Kait 8
Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning. Our content partner, KNWA in Fayetteville, reports the former NFL running back was flown to a Florida hospital following a swimming accident in Pensacola. A family member...
