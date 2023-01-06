ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Related
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, Jan. 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than $270,000 in funding for the first construction...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam

JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler

JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
AFTON, OK
news9.com

Humane Society Of Tulsa Rescues 60 Dogs From Mayes County Puppy Mill

The Humane Society of Tulsa says they dropped everything to help rescue 60 dogs from an illegal breeding operation in Mayes County. "A lot of them had treatable medical conditions that were not being treated, we had to cut off several harnesses that had been left on and had caused infections," said adoption manager Rachel Ward.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
PRYOR, OK
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 12/25

Arresting agency – Arkansas State Police Troop H:. Ari Blake Abshire of Booneville was booked in the Sebastian County Detention Center on December 30 at 3:56 a.m. and remains at the SCADC. Abshire was charged with two counts of Battery in the Second Degree – Officer, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree – False ID, Resisting Arrest Misdemeanor, Obstructing Governmental Operations-ID, Assist Outside Agency-Misd., and Failure to Appear – Class B Misdemeanor.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Former Razorback, NFL star in ICU after saving kids from drowning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning. Our content partner, KNWA in Fayetteville, reports the former NFL running back was flown to a Florida hospital following a swimming accident in Pensacola. A family member...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

