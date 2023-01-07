Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
Outer Banks Season 3 First Look Unveiled as Winter Premiere Date Set at Netflix
Outer Banks' creators and executive producers also teased how "stakes are ramping up" for season 3 It's time to venture back down to the Outer Banks! Netflix announced on Tuesday that the popular Netflix series is officially returning for its third season on Feb. 23. Along with the premiere date news, the streaming service unveiled several photos tied to the upcoming installment as well as promotional teaser art with the tagline, "Nothing to lose." Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020. The series follows a group of...
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Revealed Its Season 4 Cast, And I Bet Many Fans Will Be As Pumped As I Am
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 4 cast looks especially promising, and I bet fans will agree when they notice one key detail.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Turns Up the Heat With Series High for Shocking Midseason Premiere
S.W.A.T. (5.3 million/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.9 million/0.4) also turned in solid numbers for C.B.S., but Fire Country dominated the night in total viewers and tied for #1 overall in the demo. News of the strong ratings dropped just a day after C.B.S. ordered up a very early second-season renewal.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
startattle.com
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 9) “A Long Time Coming”, trailer, release date
While Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: “A Long Time...
‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production
AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” even though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform. The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing. The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing...
Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. The move brings Kidman in front of the camera on the show, as she has been attached as an executive producer since “Lioness” was originally announced. “Lioness” is based on a real-life CIA program. Per the official series description, it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.” The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan,...
tvinsider.com
‘The Resident’ Season 6 Finale, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Premiere Get New Nights on Fox
Fox has made a couple of important changes to its schedule for the next couple of weeks, and if you’re a fan of the network’s dramas, you’re going to want to take note. The Resident was originally going to end its sixth season with a two-hour finale on Tuesday, January 10, starting at 8/7c. 9-1-1: Lone Star was then going to be taking over its Tuesday, 8/7c time slot, on January 17. Now, the final two episodes of The Resident Season 6 will be split over two weeks, with the penultimate airing on Tuesday, January 10, and the finale on January 17, both at 8/7c.
Apple TV+ Drops ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for “Truth Be Told” Season 3, starring Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union. Based on Kathleen Barber’s novel “Are You Sleeping,” the anthology series follows Poppy Scoville (Spencer), an investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster who risks everything in pursuit of the truth. In the 10-episode third season, Poppy teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the names of several missing Black girls in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have kidnapped them. Returning cast members include Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones,...
ETOnline.com
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser
The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rutina Wesley’s ‘The Last of Us’ role has been confirmed with first image ahead of premiere
The simultaneous excitement and dread for reliving the events of The Last of Us games in live-action in the upcoming HBO adaptation are absolutely palpable, and with less than a week to go before it premieres, the hype is well and truly reaching a peak. Even this close to its...
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
The Ringer
The State of Awards Season and ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ With Sean Fennessey
Chris and Andy are joined by Sean Fennessey to talk about the current state of awards season with the Golden Globes airing this week, and what cultural currency award shows hold today (1:00). Then, they talk about the new Nicolas Winding Refn series Copenhagen Cowboy (41:03) and where it stands among other Refn projects (61:17).
Comments / 0