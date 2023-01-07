Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
Comments / 0