Monday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 46, Mile High Adventist Academy 22. Dayspring Christian Academy 64, Longmont Christian 7. Fountain Valley School 54, Cripple Creek-Victor 11. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Lyons can’t hang with Lakewood Denver Christian 45-33
Lakewood Denver Christian dumped Lyons 45-33 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver East rides the rough off Highlands Ranch 66-56
Denver East had its hands full but finally brushed off Highlands Ranch 66-56 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista makes Centennial Arapahoe walk the plank 70-30
Centennial Arapahoe got no credit and no consideration from Highlands Ranch Mountain Vista, which slammed the door 70-30 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Englewood Kent Denver dominates Brighton Eagle Ridge 52-26
Englewood Kent Denver didn’t tinker with Brighton Eagle Ridge, scoring a 52-26 result in the win column in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch sprints past Colorado Springs Atlas 41-22
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 41-22 win over Colorado Springs Atlas during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Avalanche in Colorado mountains kills man, another missing
DENVER (AP) — An avalanche buried two men on snowmobiles in the Colorado mountains, killing one and leaving the other missing, authorities reported. The Grand County Sheriff's Office said late Saturday that rescuers responded in the afternoon to a report about an avalanche near the town of Winter Park.
Westminster Standley Lake thwarts Denver Kennedy’s quest 57-47
Riding a wave of production, Westminster Standley Lake surfed over Denver Kennedy 57-47 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Evergreen manhandles Edwards Battle Mountain 61-27
Evergreen didn’t tinker with Edwards Battle Mountain, scoring a 61-27 result in the win column for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Loveland Thompson Valley makes Niwot walk the plank 78-21
Loveland Thompson Valley flexed its muscle and floored Niwot 78-21 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Monument Palmer Ridge takes down Elizabeth 46-25
Monument Palmer Ridge earned its community’s accolades after a 46-25 win over Elizabeth for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
New admission rules could spark 'Prime Time' at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — As much as facilities, Folsom Field or the allure of trying to pull off a seemingly impossible rebuild, it was likely the fine print that brought Deion Sanders to Colorado. College football's most electric coaching candidate, the Hall of Fame player now known as “Coach...
Body of 2nd snowmobiler found after Colorado avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche, authorities said Sunday. Crews using dogs and probing the avalanche field with poles recovered the body of a 52-year-old Colorado man in the area of Corona Pass outside Winter Park on Sunday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Denver Thomas Jefferson manhandles Parker Ponderosa 48-16
Denver Thomas Jefferson earned a convincing 48-16 win over Parker Ponderosa on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Colorado Academy comes to play in easy win over Thornton Stargate 58-8
Denver Colorado Academy’s river of points eventually washed away Thornton Stargate in a 58-8 cavalcade at Denver Colorado Academy on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more...
Denver Arrupe Jesuit rains down on Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35
Denver Arrupe Jesuit dumped Bailey Platte Canyon 47-35 on January 10 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Lafayette Peak to Peak tacks win on Englewood St. Mary’s 55-33
Lafayette Peak to Peak’s offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 55-33 win over Englewood St. Mary’s in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Monument Lewis-Palmer collects victory over Aurora Overland 74-56
Monument Lewis-Palmer charged Aurora Overland and collected a 74-56 victory in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on January 10. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Resolve: Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon roars from behind to topple Centennial Eaglecrest 55-40
Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon was shaken, but pushed past Centennial Eaglecrest for a 55-40 victory at Centennial Eaglecrest on January 10 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. Centennial Eaglecrest started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over Highlands Ranch Rock Canyon at the end of the first...
