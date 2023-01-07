Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Gordon Hayward (hamstring/shoulder) Raptors: OUT Otto Porter Jr (toe) This game features two of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they won 43 games, but injuries and defense have plagued them all year. The Raptors won 48 games last season and finished in fifth place in the conference. The Hornets sit in 14th place currently while the Raptors are holding on to the 11th spot in the standings. Things have not gone as planned for either squad, to say the least, but there is still time to turn it around.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO