ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors Game Preview

Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Gordon Hayward (hamstring/shoulder) Raptors: OUT Otto Porter Jr (toe) This game features two of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they won 43 games, but injuries and defense have plagued them all year. The Raptors won 48 games last season and finished in fifth place in the conference. The Hornets sit in 14th place currently while the Raptors are holding on to the 11th spot in the standings. Things have not gone as planned for either squad, to say the least, but there is still time to turn it around.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers News: How Zach Lowe Feels About Sterling Brown Signing

The Lakers have had their fair share of injuries this season. Star forward Anthony Davis has missed some time due to a right foot injury but is progressing. Austin Reaves will miss time due to a hamstring injury, and Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis. Because...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their second game in a row as they take on the Detroit Pistons. On Sunday, the Sixers played their first of two games against the Pistons with that match taking place in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. The match wasn't too close after the first half, with Philadelphia leading 71-54 at the end of the first two quarters.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Michael Beasley Gives His Take On The Current NBA

Since, Michael Beasley has been out of the NBA, the game has changed tremendously. With the game focused primarily on scoring, he still thinks he could have an impact with his abilities and long wingspan. “If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today,” he...
Centre Daily

Western Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Jalen McDaniels

Early Tuesday morning Shams Charania announced that there was "Increasing Interest" in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. According to Shams his sources suggest the Phoenix Suns have interest in McDaniels as well as "Several" other teams. Jalen McDaniels is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, so Charlotte do risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses Offseason Waiting for LA

While the Dodgers weren't ready to pay Justin Turner's $16 million option, there was still some hope that Turner would be back in a Dodgers uniform. As the off-season progressed, there was less hope for the two sides coming to a deal before Turner ultimately decided to sign with the Red Sox.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Cowboys at Commanders Week 18: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler. The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy