FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors Game Preview
Hornets: OUT Kelly Oubre Jr (hand), Gordon Hayward (hamstring/shoulder) Raptors: OUT Otto Porter Jr (toe) This game features two of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a season in which they won 43 games, but injuries and defense have plagued them all year. The Raptors won 48 games last season and finished in fifth place in the conference. The Hornets sit in 14th place currently while the Raptors are holding on to the 11th spot in the standings. Things have not gone as planned for either squad, to say the least, but there is still time to turn it around.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Zach Lowe Feels About Sterling Brown Signing
The Lakers have had their fair share of injuries this season. Star forward Anthony Davis has missed some time due to a right foot injury but is progressing. Austin Reaves will miss time due to a hamstring injury, and Lonnie Walker IV has been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis. Because...
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers look to win their second game in a row as they take on the Detroit Pistons. On Sunday, the Sixers played their first of two games against the Pistons with that match taking place in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. The match wasn't too close after the first half, with Philadelphia leading 71-54 at the end of the first two quarters.
Centre Daily
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Michael Beasley Gives His Take On The Current NBA
Since, Michael Beasley has been out of the NBA, the game has changed tremendously. With the game focused primarily on scoring, he still thinks he could have an impact with his abilities and long wingspan. “If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today,” he...
Centre Daily
Western Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Jalen McDaniels
Early Tuesday morning Shams Charania announced that there was "Increasing Interest" in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. According to Shams his sources suggest the Phoenix Suns have interest in McDaniels as well as "Several" other teams. Jalen McDaniels is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, so Charlotte do risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him now.
Centre Daily
Cavs ‘Keeping An Eye On’ Potential Trade for Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr.
Many around the NBA will watch the Dallas Mavericks as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches. Luka Doncic is playing at an even greater level than he did just a season ago — a campaign that ended with a Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mavs are considered as needing...
Centre Daily
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
As the NBA trade season continues to gain momentum, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks involves the team that tampered with Jalen Brunson’s free agency last offseason. According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses Offseason Waiting for LA
While the Dodgers weren't ready to pay Justin Turner's $16 million option, there was still some hope that Turner would be back in a Dodgers uniform. As the off-season progressed, there was less hope for the two sides coming to a deal before Turner ultimately decided to sign with the Red Sox.
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Commanders Week 18: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys visit the division rival Commanders on Sunday with a chance to still take the NFC East title, while Washington will attempt to play the role of spoiler. The Cowboys can repeat as NFC East champions with a win over the Commanders on Sunday and a...
