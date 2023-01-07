ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6

By Scott Leber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber.

NIC-10 BOYS
Auburn 65 Hononegah 50
Rockford East 63 Boylan 59
Jefferson 49 Harlem 46
Freeport 66 Belvidere North 65 OT
(Guilford and Belvidere were off)

BIG NORTHERN BOYS
Byron 59 Rock Falls 33
Lutheran 74 North Boone 55
Rockford Christian 90 Oregon 44 (Royal Lions are 16-0)

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Dixon 49 South Beloit 37
Earlville 43 Amboy 31
Fulton 66 Forreston 59 (Damhoff 39 points for Fulton)
Sandwich 68 Rochelle 65
Kaneland 72 Sycamore 52
DeKalb 54 Naperville Central 46
Huntley 79 Marengo 33

NIC-10 GIRLS
Hononegah 45 Auburn 19
Guilford 57 Belvidere 29
Freeport 60 Belvidere North 44
Boylan 69 East 12
Harlem 54 Jefferson 31

NUIC GIRLS
Pecatonica 26 Dakota 17
Orangeville 48 Le-Win 24
Eastland 59 Milledgeville 15
Polo 52 Forreston 43
RiverRidge/Scales Mound 58 Warren 20

OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Rockford Christian 62 Oregon 30
Yorkville Christian 62 South Beloit 36

