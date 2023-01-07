(Avoca) The AHSTW boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with Tuesday’s 74-34 win over Riverside. Next up for the Vikings is a trip to 7-2 Underwood on Friday. The Eagles played them tough in the first encounter. AHSTW came out on top 66-55 and head coach GG Harris expects another tough test. “Just as tough or tougher. We have to go to their place and it’s always really tough to play there. They are incredibly athletic, they are well coached, and they get better as the year progresses. We know we are going to get everything from them and some more this time around. They like to mix it up defensively. We know that they can guard really well. Their offense continues to improve.”

