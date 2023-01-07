ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Owensboro Overwhelms Caldwell County’s Girls

Caldwell County’s girls warmed up for next week’s 2nd Region All A Classic by facing some stiff 3rd Region competition Saturday afternoon. Owensboro built a 37-19 lead at halftime, then pulled away in the second half for a 76-33 victory at the CAB gym in Princeton. The visiting...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Owensboro Shelters Have Needs Lists & You Can Help Fill Them

Owensboro is fortunate to have many wonderful shelters to help those in need. While they are always willing to help it takes great support from the community to provide. The holidays often bring an abundance of folks wanting to volunteer and provide meals and other items. However, these shelters truly need help all year long since they keep their doors open 365 days a year.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

The Slime Factory opens for business in Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unique hands-on experience has made its way into Evansville, all thanks to a gooey substance called slime. The Slime Factory opened its doors to families on Saturday, allowing kids to go wild with their creativity as they played with slime of all colors and sizes. Ryan Scott, who is originally […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police reflect on decades of serving community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department was feeling nostalgic this weekend as they reminisced through photographs on social media. The photographs, which were said to be taken nearly 50 years apart, depicted two HPD officers in completely different decades of service. Pictured below is Lieutenant Grover Willingham who is wearing badge #7. Grover […]
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Christian County Man Located

Authorities have located a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy had been last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He was located Friday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana and is uninjured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

2nd Quarter Dry Spell Costs Lady Tigers in Loss at Madisonville

One bad quarter turned out to be the story of the afternoon Saturday for the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers. Madisonville-North Hopkins took control of the game in the second quarter and held on for a 63-51 win on the Lady Maroons’ home floor. The game was tight early. After one...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN

