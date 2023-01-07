Harlem girls tack on another win, beat Jefferson
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson and Harlem girls played at Harlem Friday night. A good matchup on paper.
The Huskies tack on another win beating the J-Hawks 52-31.
Harlem moves to 6-3 in conference, while Jefferson falls to 5-4.
