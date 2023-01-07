ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, MT

Harlem girls tack on another win, beat Jefferson

By Regan Holgate
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oztHx_0k6YFJJm00

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson and Harlem girls played at Harlem Friday night. A good matchup on paper.

The Huskies tack on another win beating the J-Hawks 52-31.

Harlem moves to 6-3 in conference, while Jefferson falls to 5-4.

For highlights watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy