Harlem girls tack on another win, beat Jefferson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson and Harlem girls played at Harlem Friday night. A good matchup on paper.

The Huskies tack on another win beating the J-Hawks 52-31.

Harlem moves to 6-3 in conference, while Jefferson falls to 5-4.

For highlights watch the media player above.

