Belvidere, IL

Lady Vikings beat Belvidere in conference dual

By Regan Holgate
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Guilford, the Lady Vikings hosted Belvidere in a Friday night conference matchup.

It was all Guilford in this one as they cruise past the Bucs winning 57-29.

The Vikings improve to 6-1 in conference play.

For highlights watch the media player above.

