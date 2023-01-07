Lady Vikings beat Belvidere in conference dual

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Guilford, the Lady Vikings hosted Belvidere in a Friday night conference matchup.

It was all Guilford in this one as they cruise past the Bucs winning 57-29.

The Vikings improve to 6-1 in conference play.

For highlights watch the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.