Lady Vikings beat Belvidere in conference dual
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — At Guilford, the Lady Vikings hosted Belvidere in a Friday night conference matchup.
It was all Guilford in this one as they cruise past the Bucs winning 57-29.
The Vikings improve to 6-1 in conference play.
