3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors

Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has dealt with no shortage of trade rumors over the past few years. He recently broke his silence on the never-ending trade talk, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It’s gotten to a point where I just don’t care anymore because it’s been my life for the last three […] The post ‘Don’t care anymore’: Hawks’ John Collins gets brutally honest on never-ending trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia

The North Carolina Tar Heels took another punch in the stomach Tuesday night, as they lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlottesville to the tune of a 65-58 score. The Hoos stopped the momentum of North Carolina basketball, which was coming off two wins in a row — both at Chapel Hill. North Carolina basketball […] The post Tyler Hansbrough drops truth bomb on Armando Bacot, Tar Heels after loss to Virginia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
