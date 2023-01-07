ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach LaVine Makes NBA History On Friday In Bulls-76ers Game

Playing on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine joined one other player in NBA history with his 41 points and 11 made threes performance.

The Chicago Bulls have been named in rumors and have been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

With the Eastern Conference stacked with talent this season, the Bulls have struggled to make a name for themselves, as they entered Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 17-21 record.

There has been a lot of talk about what this franchise will decide to do trending towards February’s trade deadline, but they have been picking up some wins as of late and they did so again on Friday in Philadelphia.

Defeating the 76ers 126-112, the Bulls have now won seven of their last ten games and Zach LaVine is really beginning to find his footing.

LaVine recorded 41 points, marking the ninth time he has exceeded 20 points in his last eleven games, and he did so by shooting 11-13 from three-point range.

His 11 made threes in this game against Philadelphia were the second-most by a player in Bulls’ history behind the 13 made threes LaVine made in 2019. This is also the third time since joining Chicago that Zach LaVine has made at least 10 threes in a game and he is the only player in team history to do so.

What is even more impressive about his 11-13 shooting performance from deep on Friday is the fact that LaVine joined Stephen Curry, the NBA’s top three-point shooter of all-time, as the only players in NBA history to make at least 11 threes on 80 percent shooting from three-point range.

Now sitting at 105 made three-pointers on the season, LaVine ranks first on the Bulls in made three-point shots he ranks 13th in the NBA in made threes.

Anytime you are mentioned with Steph Curry in terms of three-point shooting, you are doing something right and finally finding his three-point shot, Zach LaVine is getting hot at the right time for the Chicago Bulls.

He will look to build off of his hot shooting night next on Saturday, January 7 at home against the Utah Jazz.

