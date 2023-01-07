Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged and identified in Deer Park homicide, was already in jail for ‘unprovoked’ attacks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park apartment. 37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Investigators worked with...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops
SPOKANE, Wash. – A passenger in a truck called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
Totally Bogus: Passenger Of Suspected Drunk Driver Calls Cops On The Cops
On Sunday, January 8th at 12:30 a.m. a passenger in a truck called 911 to report that they were being chased down State Route 27 by another vehicle. Who could the pursuer be? A stalker? A crazy person? A speed demon? Nope... They were being chased by Washington State Patrol.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
Spokane Valley eyes pilot program to rid city of graffiti
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is using a $3,000 state grant for a pilot program to remove graffiti from public and private properties. On Tuesday, the city council will discuss costs and other aspects of initiating a full-time graffiti removal program. Seed money for the clean-up effort has been provided by the Washington Department of Commerce as part of the Greater Spokane Community Safety Initiative, which...
Spokane city officials asking for public feedback on rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday. The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for...
Spokane County asked to provide autopsy services for Colville tribes
(The Center Square) – Spokane County operates the only medical examiner's office on the east side of Washington and could soon add the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation to the growing list of entities receiving autopsy services. Dr. Veena Singh, chief medical examiner, provided an update on the...
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900
COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
FOX 28 Spokane
Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class.
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
dpgazette.com
SWAT At Deer Park Apartments
SWAT made an arrest Friday morning of David Allen, a suspected bank robber at Mission Court Apartments. He has been booked into Spokane County Jail. Allen is linked with the robberies of two banks in Spokane, the Downtown Banner Bank last month and the South Hill Washington Trust Bank this week. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crime Unit identified the bank robber as David E. Allen, age 54. Allen has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Robbery. The Major Crime Unit, along with the SPD SWAT team, arrested Allen, without incident, at his apartment just off Crawford Street in Deer Park, Washington, today, January 6th, 2023.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council set to vote on East Central Police Precinct in former library building
On Monday, Jan. 9, Spokane City Council is set to vote on whether they will hear community proposals for the former East Central Library building. The space was converted into a police precinct last year by Mayor Woodward without the vote of the council, a decision which defied Spokane's Comprehensive Plan's guidelines to utilize process to determine location of public facilities.
Comments / 1