Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops

SPOKANE, Wash. – A passenger in a truck called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at the Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane Valley eyes pilot program to rid city of graffiti

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is using a $3,000 state grant for a pilot program to remove graffiti from public and private properties. On Tuesday, the city council will discuss costs and other aspects of initiating a full-time graffiti removal program. Seed money for the clean-up effort has been provided by the Washington Department of Commerce as part of the Greater Spokane Community Safety Initiative, which...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane city officials asking for public feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — City officials are asking for community feedback on Spokane rental housing at a town hall listening session on Tuesday. The meeting will include a brief summary of the City Council’s proposed Landlord Tenant Ordinance. Participants will also be welcome to share feedback guided by rental-related topics. Each participant who chooses to speak will have three minutes to comment.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900

COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
dpgazette.com

SWAT At Deer Park Apartments

SWAT made an arrest Friday morning of David Allen, a suspected bank robber at Mission Court Apartments. He has been booked into Spokane County Jail. Allen is linked with the robberies of two banks in Spokane, the Downtown Banner Bank last month and the South Hill Washington Trust Bank this week. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) Major Crime Unit identified the bank robber as David E. Allen, age 54. Allen has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Robbery. The Major Crime Unit, along with the SPD SWAT team, arrested Allen, without incident, at his apartment just off Crawford Street in Deer Park, Washington, today, January 6th, 2023.
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council set to vote on East Central Police Precinct in former library building

On Monday, Jan. 9, Spokane City Council is set to vote on whether they will hear community proposals for the former East Central Library building. The space was converted into a police precinct last year by Mayor Woodward without the vote of the council, a decision which defied Spokane's Comprehensive Plan's guidelines to utilize process to determine location of public facilities.
SPOKANE, WA

