Honolulu, HI

Veronica Kawānanakoa gives over $750K to ʻIolani Palace

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Completed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace was once the home of Hawai’i’s royal family. After U.S. industrialists overthrew Hawai’i’s internationally recognized government, it became a prison for the royals. Today, it is a tourist attraction that preserves the old world of Hawai’i.

The Friends of ʻIolani Palace announced that Veronica Kawānanakoa donated over $750,000 to help preserve this important glimpse into Hawai’i’s past.

Veronica Kawānanakoa is the wife of late Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa who passed on Dec. 11 at the age of 96.

“We are incredibly grateful for Veronica’s personal commitment to provide ongoing support to The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace in ways that have long been important to Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa,” said Paula Akana, executive director for The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace. “Through these personal gifts, Princess Abigail’s legacy and her commitment to supporting ʻIolani Palace and Hawaiian culture will live on.”

According to ʻIolani Palace, Veronica Kawānanakoa’s donation is from her personal funds. For the distribution of the funds, there will be $500,000 used to establish the Kawānanakoa Legacy Room. This will be a part of ʻIolani Palace’s Basement Galleries Project.

These funds will also be used to pay the Palace’s electricity bill, which the Princess subsidized for many years, and to fund and seed a reserve study to identify potential maintenance and repair issues the Palace will face in the future.

The remaining $250,000 will be distributed through the Hawai‘i Community Foundation which will use the funds for ‘Iolani Palace and other charitable purposes.

