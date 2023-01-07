ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon

The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the last Pac-12 team to win a title.
TUCSON, AZ
AllTrojans

Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes. UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allsportstucson.com

Nogales remains undefeated in ranking games with win at Ironwood Ridge

Nogales improved to 7-0 in power-ranking games after beating Ironwood Ridge 58-46 Tuesday night on the road. The Apaches came in ranked No. 3 in the 5A Conference and Ironwood Ridge (7-3) was No. 9. Nogales is also ranked No. 8 in the new Open Division system and the Nighthawks are No. 29. The AIA rankings are updated every week from Tuesday to Friday at noon….
NOGALES, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team

Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Cholla over Desert View in 5A south side battle

Cholla beat Desert View 60-19 Monday night at home to improve to 3-6 in power-ranking games. Desert View fell to 1-6 on the year. Freshman guard Onaida Barrios led all scorers with 22 points, junior guard Aniyah Willmott had 14 as did fellow junior Sayuri Lavulo. Desert View senior Marisol Diaz scored 11 points.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
ARIZONA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Tucson, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Sabino High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00. The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Boys Basketball Spotlight: Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks

Head Coach: Tad Cain (first year as head coach, fourth year as coach in the program) Andrew Cain (Sr., 6-3, G, 3V) Ryan Taylor (Sr., 5-10, G, 3V) Isaiah Overton (Sr., 6-2, F, 3V) Noah Williams (Sr., 6-8, F,C, 3V) Aiden Hanley (Sr., 6-0, G, 3V) Boyan Jovic (Sr., 6-10,...
TUCSON, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE

