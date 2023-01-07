Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon
The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the last Pac-12 team to win a title.
azdesertswarm.com
Former Arizona WR Jamarye Joiner commits to Jacksonville State, ex-UA coach Rich Rodriguez
In a perfect world, Jamarye Joiner’s college football career would have already been completed, and it would have been with Rich Rodriguez as his coach the entire time. Instead, the two are reuniting after several years apart. Joiner, the Tucson-area native and former Arizona quarterback-turned-wide receiver, announced Tuesday he...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona to stage “White-Out” vs. Oregon in battle of programs with best Pac-12 attendance
Members of No. 15 Arizona went to social media on Saturday to urge fans to attend its game against No. 18 Oregon on Sunday at 5 p.m. at McKale Center while wearing a white T-shirt for a “White-Out.”. Fans who do so will receive a glow stick. ESPN2 cameras...
Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)
Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes. UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.
allsportstucson.com
Nogales remains undefeated in ranking games with win at Ironwood Ridge
Nogales improved to 7-0 in power-ranking games after beating Ironwood Ridge 58-46 Tuesday night on the road. The Apaches came in ranked No. 3 in the 5A Conference and Ironwood Ridge (7-3) was No. 9. Nogales is also ranked No. 8 in the new Open Division system and the Nighthawks are No. 29. The AIA rankings are updated every week from Tuesday to Friday at noon….
Eastern Progress
Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team
Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).
allsportstucson.com
Cholla over Desert View in 5A south side battle
Cholla beat Desert View 60-19 Monday night at home to improve to 3-6 in power-ranking games. Desert View fell to 1-6 on the year. Freshman guard Onaida Barrios led all scorers with 22 points, junior guard Aniyah Willmott had 14 as did fellow junior Sayuri Lavulo. Desert View senior Marisol Diaz scored 11 points.
azdesertswarm.com
Linebacker Jerry Roberts switches course, enters NCAA transfer portal after previously announcing return to Arizona
Arizona’s defense is undergoing a complete overhaul this offseason, with the linebacker room going through a major makeover all by itself. And now that includes having to replace the most veteran member of that position group. Jerry Roberts, who previously announced he was returning to the UA for what...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Icecats founder, legendary coach Leo Golembiewski, 73, passes away
Leo Golembiewski, the face of the highly successful Arizona Icecats program through the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Sunday at the age of 73. He was having kidney problems and was in failing health after suffering a stroke in recent months. Golembiewski, a member of the Pima County Sports...
allsportstucson.com
Sahuarita ranked No. 2 in 4A girls soccer in first power-ratings release
8 Sunnyside 6-0 17 Rincon/University 2-0-2.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
Tucson, January 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Sabino High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00. The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 09, 2023, 15:00:00.
allsportstucson.com
Boys Basketball Spotlight: Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks
Head Coach: Tad Cain (first year as head coach, fourth year as coach in the program) Andrew Cain (Sr., 6-3, G, 3V) Ryan Taylor (Sr., 5-10, G, 3V) Isaiah Overton (Sr., 6-2, F, 3V) Noah Williams (Sr., 6-8, F,C, 3V) Aiden Hanley (Sr., 6-0, G, 3V) Boyan Jovic (Sr., 6-10,...
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 1