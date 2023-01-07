Read full article on original website
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
