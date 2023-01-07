Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Meyers Wonders How Kevin McCarthy Could Get ‘Any Weaker': ‘Gonna Make Him Wear the ‘Kick Me’ Sign on the Front?’ (Video)
In his many efforts to win the votes of the right-most members of his party to become Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy made several concessions in terms of rules and processes, which are set to significantly weaken McCarthy’s power as speaker. But at this point, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers is wondering how it’s even possible for McCarthy to get any weaker.
Colbert Mocks Speaker Vote Chaos: ‘I Don’t Know if Men Should Hold Political Office, They’re Just Too Emotional’ (Video)
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert mocked the chaos that led up to California Congressman Kevin McCarthy becoming Speaker of the House during Monday night’s monologue. “We had a little fun last week with Kevin McCarthy being dragged by a team of horses through a field filled with broken glass,” Colbert said. “But all good things must come to an end.”
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway of Trump-Supporting Conservative Media Duo Diamond and Silk Dies
Donald Trump said of her passing, "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans"
Fallon Guesses Obama’s Response to Classified Documents Found in Biden’s Office: ‘If Joe Had Access, It Wasn’t Important’ (Video)
Fallon also took a guess at how those documents even wound up in Biden's private office
Kimmel Mocks Biden’s Classified Documents Flub: ‘Our National Security Relies on Old Men Keeping Track of Loose Pages’ (Video)
Despite former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago case, Republicans still railed President Joe Biden after his personal lawyers found less than a dozen classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement from his time as vice president. At this point, Jimmy Kimmel thinks the US needs to rethink national security protocols altogether.
‘Morning Joe’ Rails on GOP ‘Idiots Running Around': ‘I Don’t Know When the Republican Party Became the Stupid Party’ (Video)
In the “Morning Joe” studio Wednesday, host Joe Scarborough went in on the Republican Party, after its inquiry into the “weaponization” of government was approved by a divided House Tuesday. “I don’t know when the Republican party became the ‘stupid party,'” Scarborough mocked. “I can’t imagine...
Fallon Says It’s ‘Smart’ for Biden to Announce Re-Election Bid in February: ‘See How Valentine’s Day Goes, Then Make It Official’ (Video)
New reports released this week indicate that President Joe Biden plans to announce his bid for re-election next month, and according to Jimmy Fallon, that’s a “smart” plan. You should always wait to solidify a relationship until after Valentine’s Day. During his monologue on Monday night,...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0