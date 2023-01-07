January 11, 2023 - St. Petersburg native Angela Bassett won her second Golden Globe Award Tuesday, for her performance as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel Comics film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 64-year-old actress, a graduate of Boca Ciega High School, took her first Golden Globe in 1993 for What's Love Got to Do With It, in which she starred as singer Tina Turner.

