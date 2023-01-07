Maybe it was the long flight to the West Coast. Maybe it was the L.A. night life. Maybe it was simply a case of a shorthanded team running out of steam. Whatever the case may be, the Dallas Mavericks came out lackadaisical in the first half of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite a valiant effort in the second half, Dallas wasn't able to overcome that poor start as the Clippers pulled away with a 113-101 win.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO