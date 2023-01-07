ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Doncic’s 43 Points Not Enough as Clippers Outlast Lackadaisical Mavs

Maybe it was the long flight to the West Coast. Maybe it was the L.A. night life. Maybe it was simply a case of a shorthanded team running out of steam. Whatever the case may be, the Dallas Mavericks came out lackadaisical in the first half of their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Despite a valiant effort in the second half, Dallas wasn't able to overcome that poor start as the Clippers pulled away with a 113-101 win.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business against the Detroit Pistons for the third time this season on Tuesday night. After paying a visit to the Pistons in Detroit on Sunday afternoon and scooping up a dominant victory, the Sixers formed their first win after a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Pistons: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home court Tuesday night after a quick game on the road. Once again, the Sixers will face the Detroit Pistons in a rematch of Sunday’s game. Following a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls, the shorthanded Sixers went on the road to...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team

Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that has not stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy