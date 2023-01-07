Read full article on original website
How Sonoma County is braving severe storms
While the Russian River isn’t expected to overflow, the work to repair damaged infrastructure continues in Sonoma County. Many were left without power due to recent storms.
Watching and waiting for Russian River flooding
Guerneville residents expect the Russian River to overflow its banks. At Johnson's Beach, the parking lot is now a pond.
Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County
The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
Dangerous winds, lightning likely in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - High winds expected overnight bring the threat of more downed trees and power outages. A falling oak tree brought down an entire cliff side of rocks and dirt with it, in Napa Monday morning. The wind and rain-soaked soil too much for the tree which blocked part of the Silverado Trail south of St Helena and had to be cut piece by piece.
Break in the clouds offers respite before next round of rain and flood projections
photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The muddy water keeps flowing and county work trucks keep moving along River Road, but earlier flood predictions failed to materialize on a sunny Monday afternoon in Guerneville. Pre-staged service trucks remain in place though, while cars and RV’s have been moved to higher ground in spots along River Road. Sandbags barricade the doors of the Monte Rio Theatre in anticipation. County spokesperson Ted Appel, who was traveling along River Road taking photos of flooded areas Monday afternoon, said the break in the rain has been well utilized. "There's been a big effort on trying to get crews into place...
Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County
SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding. But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know. It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
North Bay couple braves freezing temps for days without heat as gas delivery delayed
After five days with no heat in the North Bay's freezing temperatures, the couple called 7 On Your Side.
Nearly 8,000 Customers in Sonoma County Without Power Due to Storm Damage
Weather-related power outages are still impacting parts of Sonoma County. About 7900 homes and businesses in west county are without power this morning. Some residents in the area have been without electricity for a week now. PG&E doesn’t have an estimate for when power will be restored, saying repairs still might take days in some areas. The utility is providing power to about 63-hundred Sonoma and Humboldt County residents with large-scale temporary generators. The nonprofit Russian River Alliance is also buying generators for Guerneville residents in need.
Rescue crews and residents in Sonoma County prepare for more dangerous weather
GUERNEVILLE, Calif., - People who live along the Russian River in Sonoma County have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday. Authorities are now urging people to leave before it becomes an order when it's mandatory to leave. On Friday, rescue crews and residents prepared for weekend rain and wind.
Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
PG&E Worker Dies in Crash in Mendocino County; Another in the Hospital
A PG&E contract worker is dead after a rollover crash in Mendocino County. Edgar Castillo was driving a utility service truck that went off a roadway in Manchester on Saturday. His passenger, another PG&E contract worker, is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say they were headed to help the utility restore power in Mendocino County following recent storms. Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the crash.
California utility worker dies in crash while working to clear storm debris
MANCHESTER, Calif. - A utility worker died, and a second worker was critically injured, when they crashed on their way to clean storm debris and restore power in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fatal rollover crash about 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the...
Schools Closed in Sonoma County for Tuesday January 10th
Several schools in Sonoma County will remain closed today because of hazards from recent rain and flooding. All campuses in the Fort Ross Elementary School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District, Monte Rio Union School District and the Montgomery Elementary School District will stay closed today. Officials are keeping the schools closed due to concerns about flooding, fallen trees and power outages.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
City of Point Arena Declares a Local Emergency
The following is a press release issued by the City of Point Arena:. The City of Point Arena has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to ongoing storm events. It is forecasted that additional and continuing storms related to the series of atmospheric river systems threatens Point Arena by bringing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, strong winds and wind gusts, falling debris, downed trees and extensive power outages.
Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm
There are widespread power outages for PG&E customers in the Bay Area after the overnight storm. It's unclear how many utility customers are affected. Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map shows numerous clusters where residents and businesses in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California lack electricity. Sausalito...
Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek
VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
5 Sonoma County school districts close due to upcoming storm complications, concerns
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Sunday that certain districts in the county will be closed for Monday and/or Tuesday, due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding, and additional concerns related to the upcoming storm. The following districts are planning closures for Monday and...
Just how do the unhoused in Mendocino County stay dry?
MENDOCINO Co., 1/10/23 — While many of us are snuggled up at home, a dozen or more unhoused people were being turned back out into “atmospheric river” nights, said Ukiah’s Building Bridges Shelter Supervisor Sam Netto. “And that’s just the ones looking for a bed. There...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
