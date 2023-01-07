ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

ksro.com

Russian River Hasn’t Reached Flood Stage But Still Seeing Flooding Throughout Sonoma County

The Russian River has yet to swell past its banks as much as initially feared. There were no reports of major flooding on Monday night, however, some tributaries backed up, causing minor flooding in vineyards and low-lying areas in west Sonoma County. Evacuation orders are no longer planned for residents along the lower Russian River between Healdsburg and Jenner. However, the National Weather Service says that could change with one to two inches of rain expected Wednesday. Sonoma County has received more than a foot of rain in the past two weeks. The North Bay is still under a flood watch through four o’clock this afternoon.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dangerous winds, lightning likely in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - High winds expected overnight bring the threat of more downed trees and power outages. A falling oak tree brought down an entire cliff side of rocks and dirt with it, in Napa Monday morning. The wind and rain-soaked soil too much for the tree which blocked part of the Silverado Trail south of St Helena and had to be cut piece by piece.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Break in the clouds offers respite before next round of rain and flood projections

photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams The muddy water keeps flowing and county work trucks keep moving along River Road, but earlier flood predictions failed to materialize on a sunny Monday afternoon in Guerneville.   Pre-staged service trucks remain in place though, while cars and RV’s have been moved to higher ground in spots along River Road. Sandbags barricade the doors of the Monte Rio Theatre in anticipation.   County spokesperson Ted Appel, who was traveling along River Road taking photos of flooded areas Monday afternoon, said the break in the rain has been well utilized.   "There's been a big effort on trying to get crews into place...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Flooding strikes Solano; 275-year-old oak tree falls in Napa County

SOLANO COUNTY – In Solano County, people weathered Monday morning's storm amid threats of flooding.  But it was in Napa County that one local winery lost a beloved icon.The rain ended before 10 a.m. in Solano County, but the water kept coming. In Fairfield it turned a creek running under Beck Avenue into a roaring river of what looked like chocolate milk.Alfredo Perez had a hard time imagining how much water was actually rushing past him."I don't know.  It's like, I've never seen something like this in this area of Fairfield," he told KPIX. "I've been through storms and everything,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Nearly 8,000 Customers in Sonoma County Without Power Due to Storm Damage

Weather-related power outages are still impacting parts of Sonoma County. About 7900 homes and businesses in west county are without power this morning. Some residents in the area have been without electricity for a week now. PG&E doesn’t have an estimate for when power will be restored, saying repairs still might take days in some areas. The utility is providing power to about 63-hundred Sonoma and Humboldt County residents with large-scale temporary generators. The nonprofit Russian River Alliance is also buying generators for Guerneville residents in need.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Russian River forecast level revised to 34.5 feet

According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, revised 9 a.m. Jan. 8, we can expect the Russian River at Guerneville to peak at 34.5 feet on Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. That’s down from the highest recent predictions. 32 feet is the offical “flood level” at Johnson’s beach.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
ksro.com

PG&E Worker Dies in Crash in Mendocino County; Another in the Hospital

A PG&E contract worker is dead after a rollover crash in Mendocino County. Edgar Castillo was driving a utility service truck that went off a roadway in Manchester on Saturday. His passenger, another PG&E contract worker, is hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities say they were headed to help the utility restore power in Mendocino County following recent storms. Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the crash.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Schools Closed in Sonoma County for Tuesday January 10th

Several schools in Sonoma County will remain closed today because of hazards from recent rain and flooding. All campuses in the Fort Ross Elementary School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District, Monte Rio Union School District and the Montgomery Elementary School District will stay closed today. Officials are keeping the schools closed due to concerns about flooding, fallen trees and power outages.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

City of Point Arena Declares a Local Emergency

The following is a press release issued by the City of Point Arena:. The City of Point Arena has issued a Declaration of Local Emergency in response to ongoing storm events. It is forecasted that additional and continuing storms related to the series of atmospheric river systems threatens Point Arena by bringing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding, strong winds and wind gusts, falling debris, downed trees and extensive power outages.
POINT ARENA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm

There are widespread power outages for PG&E customers in the Bay Area after the overnight storm. It's unclear how many utility customers are affected. Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map shows numerous clusters where residents and businesses in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California lack electricity. Sausalito...
SAUSALITO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Evacuation warning issued for Vacaville neighborhood over concerns about Alamo Creek

VACAVILLE – An evacuation warning has been issued in one Vacaville neighborhood as concerns grow over the Putah Canal and Alamo Creek. The warning is in effect for residents in the Southwood Place area. Residents south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal are listed in the evacuation warning. A map of the evacuation warning area is below: People who need extra time to evacuate or those with pets and livestock should start leaving now, officials say.
VACAVILLE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Just how do the unhoused in Mendocino County stay dry?

MENDOCINO Co., 1/10/23 — While many of us are snuggled up at home, a dozen or more unhoused people were being turned back out into “atmospheric river” nights, said Ukiah’s Building Bridges Shelter Supervisor Sam Netto. “And that’s just the ones looking for a bed. There...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

